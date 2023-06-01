Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's Olive Branch Hospital is Among Nation's Top Performing Hospitals for Treatment of Heart Attack Patients

American College of Cardiology recognizes sustained, high-level performance in quality of care

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Cardiology recognizes Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's Olive Branch Hospital for its dedication and excellence in treating heart attack patients. Methodist Olive Branch Hospital received the National Cardiovascular Data Registry Chest Pain – Myocardial Infarction Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2023. The north Mississippi hospital is one of just 82 hospitals across the nation to earn the honor.

"Our cardiology team collaborates and communicates well to ensure that we treat each patient like we would treat our own family. We strive to keep growing and improving with each life we touch. We are honored and grateful to be recognized with this achievement, and we will continue to provide the highest quality of care and compassion to each patient that we meet," said Taylor Payne, RN and patient care coordinator at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.

The accolade recognizes Methodist Olive Branch Hospital's dedication to reaching an aggressive goal of treating patients with standardized levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

In order to win this award, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital demonstrated a sustained, high-level performance for heart attack patients throughout the entire year of 2022.

"It is an honor to work with such a prestigious group of cardiovascular staff," said Stephanie Jeans, supervisor of performance improvement and cardiovascular services at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. "I am so proud that their continuous hard work and outstanding patient care has led to obtaining this impressive award, so that the staff members are recognized for the esteemed care which they provide to the growing community."

Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that over 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. In fact, heart disease is the leading cause of death in DeSoto and Shelby counties. The American College of Cardiology honor speaks to the commitment Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare demonstrates every day in meeting the urgent needs of our community.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

SOURCE Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare