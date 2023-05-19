Methodist South Hospital to celebrate 50 years serving Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist South Hospital, one of five adult hospitals within the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare system, will celebrate its 50th Anniversary this Saturday on the hospital campus. In recognition of the milestone and in conjunction with its annual Whitehaven Healthy Community Day, neighborhood residents can join festivities that include a health fair and a live broadcast radio remote, as well as inflatables and games for the kids.

"To recognize five decades worth of providing quality, compassionate care in this tight-knit community is truly an honor," said Ocpivia Stafford, PharmD and president of Methodist South. "We've been privileged to serve generations of families throughout this historic area and look forward to providing innovative care here for another 50 years and beyond. I encourage everyone in Whitehaven to come celebrate with us and take a more proactive role in maintaining healthy bodies and minds."

Saturday's celebrations open with a Fun Walk followed by a comprehensive Health Fair offering healthy cooking and exercise demonstrations, a "Mega Brain Tour" and free health screenings including blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index and glucose checks, as well as hearing tests powered by Cigna.

"Building connections with our patients and families through active listening allows Methodist South to better understand and treat the conditions specific to our neighbors," said Stafford. "Forging these types of relationships are critical to developing and sustaining a healthy community."

Methodist South Hospital celebrates another recent accomplishment with its Labor and Delivery Team being recognized by Money.com as one of the best hospitals for maternity care.

Additionally, all five adult hospitals within the Memphis-based healthcare system recently received straight "A" safety grades from The Leapfrog Group, a national organization committed to the highest quality of patient safety standards in hospitals and outpatient surgery centers. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is the only hospital system in the Greater Memphis area to receive A ratings this period. Results of local hospitals can be viewed here.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

SOURCE Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare