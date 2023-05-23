METRO DINER BEEFS UP THE MENU WITH ITS BELLY-FILLING BURGER TRIO

Just in time for National Hamburger Day, three special selections will hit the grill May 23-July 4 at the

diner known for serving bold new takes on America's favorite comfort foods

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Diner, America's favorite place for digging into classic comfort foods with friends and family, is topping off National Hamburger Month with a juicy offer: the Burger Trio, a savory choice of three unique burgers offered May 23-July 4 at all Metro Diner locations.

For just $13.99 each, diners can choose from three succulent selections:

BBQ Bacon Burger: 100% Angus burger topped with hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce.

Black & Bleu Burger: Blackened 100% Angus burger, served with blue cheese crumbles, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Pimento Cheeseburger: 100% Angus burger with pimento cheese, hickory smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, lettuce and tomato.

All burgers at Metro Diner are made with 100% Angus beef that's fresh, never frozen and served with seasoned French Fries.

Metro Diner will start grilling up the Burger Trio ahead of National Hamburger Day on May 28, part of a month-long celebration of the all-American meal. Metro Diner is keeping the celebration going until the Fourth of July.

"We're proud to offer these three versions of the all-American classic burger to our menu," said Stanley Goodman, Metro Diner's President & COO. "Our guests love to try new ingredients and bold flavors and we're giving them even more ways to explore our tasty burger lineup."

The Burger Trio continues the Metro Diner tradition of adding delicious new dimensions to comfort classics, from Scramble Bowls and Charleston Shrimp & Grits for breakfast to Iron City Meatloaf for lunch and dinner and its signature Fried Chicken & Waffles for any time the urge to splurge strikes.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with 60 locations nationwide. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com and "Like" Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Twitter.

