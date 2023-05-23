METRO DINER BEEFS UP THE MENU WITH ITS BELLY-FILLING BURGER TRIO

News provided by

Metro Diner

23 May, 2023, 09:26 ET

Just in time for National Hamburger Day, three special selections will hit the grill May 23-July 4 at the
diner known for serving bold new takes on America's favorite comfort foods

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Diner, America's favorite place for digging into classic comfort foods with friends and family, is topping off National Hamburger Month with a juicy offer: the Burger Trio, a savory choice of three unique burgers offered May 23-July 4 at all Metro Diner locations.

For just $13.99 each, diners can choose from three succulent selections:

Continue Reading
Metro Diner Burger Trio
Metro Diner Burger Trio

  • BBQ Bacon Burger: 100% Angus burger topped with hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce.
  • Black & Bleu Burger: Blackened 100% Angus burger, served with blue cheese crumbles, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato.
  • Pimento Cheeseburger: 100% Angus burger with pimento cheese, hickory smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, lettuce and tomato.

All burgers at Metro Diner are made with 100% Angus beef that's fresh, never frozen and served with seasoned French Fries.

Metro Diner will start grilling up the Burger Trio ahead of National Hamburger Day on May 28, part of a month-long celebration of the all-American meal. Metro Diner is keeping the celebration going until the Fourth of July.

"We're proud to offer these three versions of the all-American classic burger to our menu," said Stanley Goodman, Metro Diner's President & COO. "Our guests love to try new ingredients and bold flavors and we're giving them even more ways to explore our tasty burger lineup."

The Burger Trio continues the Metro Diner tradition of adding delicious new dimensions to comfort classics, from Scramble Bowls and Charleston Shrimp & Grits for breakfast to Iron City Meatloaf for lunch and dinner and its signature Fried Chicken & Waffles for any time the urge to splurge strikes.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with 60 locations nationwide. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com and "Like" Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Twitter.

PR Contact:
Mariah Kulkin
[email protected] 

SOURCE Metro Diner

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.