NATIONAL FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE DAY RETURNS ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Metro Diner celebrates the seventh annual holiday dedicated to their signature dish, giving guests two ways to win free and discounted servings of the sweet-savory treat.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Diner, where comfort food classics are reimagined for breakfast, lunch and dinner, is heating up the griddle for its seventh annual serving of National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day on Thursday, Aug. 8. This year, Metro Diner is sweetening the celebration with two special offers:

In-Diner Discount: Anyone who orders Fried Chicken & Waffles in-diner on August 8 will receive $5 off the dish. Plus, guests who order the celebrated meal will get a bracelet good for 10% off future dine-in Chicken & Waffle orders in August, while supplies last!





Metro Diner's version of the classic dish features half a fried chicken (or substitute chicken tenders) on a Belgian waffle, topped with powdered sugar and sweet strawberry butter, and served with their signature sweet and spicy sauce.

"One of our favorite holidays is right around the corner, and we can't wait to fill everyone's plates with the ultimate diner treat," said Stanley Goodman, Metro Diner President and Chief Operating Officer. "Fried Chicken & Waffles has been one of our best-selling dishes for many years, and we want to thank our guests for making it such a success and give them opportunities to enjoy it even more."

Metro Diner created National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day in 2018 to honor its signature dish, part of a hearty menu of classic American comfort food. To find your closest location and see the full menu for dine-in, take-out, or delivery, visit www.metrodiner.com.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Florida, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest-growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with 60 locations nationwide. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades, including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com. Be sure to "Like" Metro Diner on Facebook, follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and @metrodinerofficial on TikTok.

