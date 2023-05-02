MetroHealth Joins Guardian Research Network to Expand Research, Patient Care Opportunities

New partnership provides greater access to clinical trials for underserved communities in Ohio

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Research Network® (GRN) announced today that The MetroHealth System, a multi-hospital safety-net health system serving more than 300,000 Ohio patients, has joined its nationwide healthcare research consortium. This partnership will augment MetroHealth's efforts to become the national leader in translational innovations and discoveries that can improve the health and wealth for all members of the community. Through this strategic collaboration, GRN will continue to leverage real world data (RWD) analytics to strengthen community health initiatives around the country.

William Tse, MD, Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology at MetroHealth.

This relationship will open doors to new research opportunities and contribute to the continued growth of MetroHealth's robust translational research programs. Translational research is emerging as a new frontier in healthcare, converting cutting-edge biomedical discoveries into targeted clinical strategies. Together, GRN and MetroHealth will use these new advances to empower more personalized and clinically impactful care for better outcomes.

"At MetroHealth, we are focused on promoting and building an infrastructure that will enable access to the latest lifesaving treatments for all, regardless of where they live," said Dr. William Tse, Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology at MetroHealth. "We are especially committed to bringing the latest cancer therapies and opportunities to participate in cutting-edge clinical trials to underserved communities that have traditionally been excluded from these activities. GRN's trial matching capabilities will help us ensure we are promoting trials to all community members and identifying more eligible patients for care."

"We're extremely excited about bringing MetroHealth into our network," said Shirley Trainor-Thomas, vice president, Partner Network of GRN. "MetroHealth's dedication to improving the health and wellbeing of its community, coupled with its longstanding commitment to research, aligns perfectly with GRN's mission of democratizing clinical research and will add yet another dimension to the amazing work we do to accelerate discoveries for improved care."

MetroHealth's entry into the GRN consortium not only gives local Ohio patients access to innovative therapies but also contributes to GRN's expansive pool of rich RWD used to pioneer new precision medicine studies for more effective treatment. As this consortium grows with innovative health systems and leaders passionate about equal access to the highest level of care, GRN is well-positioned to transform the healthcare experience for patients across the nation.

About Guardian Research Network

Guardian Research Network, Inc., a 501(c)3 tax exempt non-profit organization, is a nationwide health system research consortium focused on advancing technology to accelerate cures for life-threatening diseases such as cancer. GRN works with life sciences clients and health system members to increase participation in data-driven clinical trials, optimize therapeutic and diagnostic studies, and employ real world data to improve patient access to precision medicines in under-served communities. For more information, visit www.guardianresearch.org .

About The MetroHealth System

Founded in 1837, MetroHealth is leading the way to a healthier you and a healthier community through service, teaching, discovery, and teamwork. Cuyahoga County's public, safety-net hospital system, MetroHealth meets people where they are, providing care through four hospitals, four emergency departments, and more than 20 health centers and 40 additional sites. Each day, our 8,000 employees focus on providing our community with equitable health care–through patient-focused research, access to care, and support services–that seeks to eradicate health disparities rooted in systematic barriers. For more information, visit metrohealth.org .

