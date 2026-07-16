Metropolis Appoints Eric Garcetti, Hugh Wyman Howard III, and Jason Park as Advisors

Business, civic, and national security leaders join as Metropolis scales its AI-powered infrastructure for the Recognition Economy

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolis Technologies, Inc. ("Metropolis"), the leader in applied AI for the real world, today announced the appointment of Eric Garcetti, Hugh Wyman Howard III, and Jason Park as advisors to the company. The appointments bring together leaders across government, security, and finance at a pivotal moment for Metropolis, as it expands its footprint across urban infrastructure, mobility, and the systems that power how people move through the physical world.

Eric Garcetti, former Mayor of Los Angeles and U.S. Ambassador to India, will advise on public-private partnerships, policy, and urban infrastructure strategy; Hugh Wyman Howard III, a retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral, will advise on security and critical infrastructure; and Jason Park, former CFO of DraftKings, will advise on financial strategy and growth.

"Eric, Hugh, and Jason have each operated at the highest levels of complex, real-world systems, from cities to security to financial infrastructure," said Alex Israel, CEO and co-founder of Metropolis. "As we scale Metropolis into a foundational layer of the physical world, their perspectives will be critical in helping us navigate complexity and build trusted infrastructure for how people move, transact, and interact in the real world."

Metropolis is leading the Recognition Economy, a new age of personalized intelligence where presence replaces devices and credentials as the foundation for a more intuitive, connected, and human world. It's founded on a new era of intelligent infrastructure, where the physical world recognizes presence and context, replacing friction with recognition and turning everyday actions into seamless, personalized, automated experiences.

"I'm excited to support a homegrown company rethinking how infrastructure can better serve Angelenos and cities everywhere. What Metropolis is building has the potential to make urban life more convenient, safer, and more economically vibrant," said Eric Garcetti. "I'm enthusiastic about helping Metropolis work alongside local leaders across the country to build a stronger sense of belonging in our cities and giving residents back our most precious resource: time."

"The next generation of infrastructure will need to be both resilient and secure," said Hugh Wyman Howard III. "Metropolis is integrating advanced technology into real-world environments in a way that prioritizes the reliability and trust our nation, allies, and partners must have to deter attacks on critical infrastructure. I look forward to advising the team as they build systems that operate at scale while maintaining the highest standards of compliance, security, and performance."

"Metropolis is building at the intersection of infrastructure, payments, and consumer experience, which is driving meaningful growth in both its user base and membership network," said Jason Park. "The scale they've achieved, combined with the pace at which they are adding new members, positions them to redefine how transactions happen in the physical world. I'm excited to support the company as it continues to grow and expand its impact."

Metropolis is an artificial intelligence company on a mission to transform the physical world through industry-defining computer vision technology. Its platform enables seamless, checkout-free transactions across sectors including mobility, retail, hospitality, and security. Following its 2024 $1.5 billion acquisition of SP+, Metropolis became the largest parking operator in North America. The company now operates at more than 4,200 locations, serves over 50 million customers annually, and processes more than $5 billion in annual transaction volume.

About Metropolis

Metropolis is the leader in applied AI. Each year, its technology interacts with more than 50 million customers and processes over $5 billion in payments. One of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States, Metropolis adds more than 1 million new Members each month.

Metropolis is defining the Recognition Economy, a new age of personalized intelligence where presence replaces devices and credentials as the foundation for a more intuitive, connected, and human world. Its computer vision platform eliminates friction from daily life, enables checkout-free payments, and unlocks seamless, predictive, and personalized experiences across the real world.

Metropolis is a two-time CNBC Disruptor 50 winner (2025, 2026) and was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies in 2026. Today, Metropolis' proprietary AI powers the largest parking network in the United States, spanning more than 4,200 locations across 40 countries. To learn more, please visit www.metropolis.io.

SOURCE Metropolis