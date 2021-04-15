Metropolis Partners with Premier Parking to Deploy its Artificial Intelligence Platform Nationwide

Nashville-based Premier Parking is a leader in the parking industry with facilities across the country. Premier operates, manages and supports a wide range of industries using its unrivaled customer service, innovative solutions and technology-focused approach to bring great benefits to its partners.

Metropolis will help to consolidate Premier's existing technology systems and streamline operations while providing a seamless online-to-offline parking experience for customers. Over time, customers will gain access to mobility integrations, transparent pricing, frictionless entry and exit, and check-out free payment all through the Metropolis mobile app.

"We are changing how people think about parking and making the process safer, easier and more enjoyable," said Premier CEO Ryan Hunt. "By integrating with Metropolis, we are providing our customers with a seamless, first-of-its-kind parking experience to power the future of parking. This partnership combines Premier's large national market presence with Metropolis' advanced technology systems, creating a compelling and competitive offering unlike anything currently available."

Launching in Nashville, Premier's flagship market, the partnership will expand to additional markets based on urban density and demand for innovation in parking. This includes Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Detroit in the immediate months.

Building on its $41M Series A fundraise in February, this partnership further fuels Metropolis' rapid geographic expansion and signifies the demand for its frontier technology. By working closely with partners like Premier to build efficiencies into parking assets and provide remarkable experiences for consumers, Metropolis is one step closer to transforming the parking industry and urban mobility.

"Premier is an unparalleled partner for us when it comes to driving our vision of disrupting the traditional parking experience and empowering the future of urban mobility," said Metropolis CEO Alex Israel. "Parking is a crucial building block of the urban landscape, and with this partnership we're able to create an immediate impact on the way people navigate their cities across the U.S."

About Premier Parking

Premier Parking, founded in 2001 in Nashville, offers self-parking accommodations, valet and transportation services for hotels, hospitals, and special events (private and public), and much more to offer full scope parking management services to businesses and asset owners throughout the country. www.premierparking.com

About Metropolis

Metropolis is an AI-powered autonomous commerce platform disrupting traditional city infrastructure to make way for modern mobility. Starting with vertically integrated parking technology and a frictionless, checkout-free mobile experience, Metropolis makes parking easier end-to-end. Founded by CEO Alex Israel, Metropolis launched in stealth in 2017 and recently released its mobile app to the public. The brand is rapidly scaling its platform across the U.S. this year, including: Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Nashville, Detroit and more. www.Metropolis.io

