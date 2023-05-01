Metropolitan Community College to Modernize Operations Across Five Campuses with Ellucian Banner SaaS

Community College Leader Selects Higher Education's Most Sophisticated SaaS ERP to Improve Experience for Students, Faculty and Staff

RESTON, Va. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Metropolitan Community College ("MCC") has selected Ellucian's Banner SaaS platform to modernize its existing technology infrastructure, strengthening institutional resiliency and optimizing student outcomes. A new Ellucian customer, Metropolitan Community College serves more than 20,000 students across five campuses and joins more than 2,900 universities and colleges, across 50 countries, who partner with Ellucian to manage critical institutional processes.

"We are proud to partner with Metropolitan Community College as they embrace a supportive and diverse learning environment providing the best opportunity for students to achieve their goals and delivering the most critical talent to support the demands of the local workforce," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "A leading example among community colleges, MCC's digital transformation will leverage the power of Ellucian solutions to streamline operations and create a more personalized experience for students, giving them the tools to succeed both inside and outside the classroom."

MCC was seeking a partner to deliver a 21st-century technology platform to help transform into a destination workplace, provide a world-class experience for its constituents, remove barriers to access, and refocus efforts to better serve historically underrepresented students.

Dr. Kimberly Beatty, MCC Chancellor, expressed enthusiasm about the change to Ellucian and said it can't get here quickly enough.

"MCC is excited to partner with Ellucian to transform and modernize the way we do business," Dr. Beatty said. "Our students are the real winners, here, though. Streamlining our business operations processes and creating a more user-friendly student experience honors our commitment to accessibility for all."

Ellucian supports MCC's vision and institutional objectives by delivering innovation, integration, and information through a successful implementation of the Banner SaaS platform. This upgrade will deliver a digital ecosystem that keeps pace with the rapidly evolving technology landscape of higher education, enabling executives, faculty, and staff to be proactive with timely and accurate data-driven insights. The new platform will maximize effectiveness for overall institutional success across five campuses, and create a best-in-class academic experience focused on successful outcomes for all students.

ABOUT METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Metropolitan Community College is Kansas City's oldest public institution of higher education and educates about 20,000 students annually through credit and noncredit courses and business services. MCC is one college with five campuses – MCC-Blue River, MCC-Longview, MCC-Maple Woods, MCC-Online and MCC-Penn Valley. The MCC mission: Preparing students, serving communities, creating opportunities for all.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

