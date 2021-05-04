Metropolitan Dermatology's Vineland office will be holding free skin cancer screenings during the month of May

Dr. Alex Doctoroff, the CEO of Metropolitan Dermatology, a Board-Certified Dermatologist and the past President of the New Jersey Dermatological Society, is always eager to give back to the community, saying "though the screenings take just a short amount of time, they really do save lives. I get tremendous personal satisfaction knowing that this work truly makes a difference."

According to the American Cancer Society, cancer of the skin, including melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer, is the most common of all cancers — more than cancers of the prostate, breast, lung, colon, uterus, ovaries, and pancreas combined. More than 1 million new cases of skin cancer are diagnosed in the United States each year, with most of these thought to be related to sun exposure and man-made sources, such as indoor tanning lamps. The good news is that skin cancer can be found and treated early.

Dr. Doctoroff shares the following skin cancer prevention tips:

Opt for the shade, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cover up with a broad-brimmed hat, UV-blocking sunglasses, and clothing Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher See your physician every year for a professional skin exam

Metropolitan Dermatology, a leading dermatology practice with locations throughout New Jersey and New York. Metropolitan Dermatology is dedicated to offering the newest and most advanced developments in the treatment of skin, hair and nail diseases to the patients of Vineland and surrounding areas.

If you're a new patient interested in scheduling your free skin cancer screening at Metropolitan Dermatology, call us at (856) 691-1737 to schedule an appointment.

