MetTel Launches Utilities Expense Management Solution with Intelligence to Slash Federal and Commercial Utility Costs, Boost Operational Efficiency

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a communications and digital transformation leader, today launched its Utilities Expense Management (UEM) solution for general availability, promising millions in cost savings and tracking consumption data to advance sustainability objectives for federal and commercial clients by automating operations and eliminating wasted expenses across siloed utility accounts.

MetTel's UEM solution centralizes billing into a single command center, eliminating the chaos of managing thousands of utility accounts. The platform validates charges, identifies invoice variances, processes payments to prevent late fees, and provides real-time visibility into usage through the MetTel Portal, powered by Bruin.

"Organizations across government and commercial sectors struggle with decentralized utility management, creating significant operational inefficiencies," said Don Parente, VP of Sales & Solution Architecture for MetTel Public Sector. "Our UEM solution provides a single source of truth that eliminates redundancies, identifies billing errors, and delivers immediate savings through streamlined workflows and automated validation. MetTel is excited to bring this technology to general availability for all of our clients."

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is among the first clients of MetTel's UEM services. MetTel gathers, loads, validates and pays invoices on GSA's behalf. The program covers approximately 3,400 active utility accounts and 800 utility vendors. GSA also uses UEM-generated consumption data to provide energy compliance data to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The MetTel UEM portal managed an additional $190 million in utility and telecom spend for another federal agency in 2024, capturing $8 million in savings over two years, with comparable efficiency gains for commercial clients.

"The amount organizations spend on energy and utilities is staggering," said Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement & Transformation for MetTel. "Working directly with our clients, I've seen enterprises managing over 2,000 utility vendors nationwide. Our UEM solution has transformed their operations, not only helping them control runaway costs but also providing the visibility needed to meet increasingly important sustainability objectives that our customers are prioritizing."

Game-Changing Capabilities That Deliver Immediate ROI

The MetTel UEM solution transforms utilities into strategic assets through five core capabilities:

Intelligent Invoice Management: Automatically captures, digitizes, and validates utility bills.

Automatically captures, digitizes, and validates utility bills. Advanced Anomaly Detection: Leverages AI to flag unusual consumption patterns.

Leverages AI to flag unusual consumption patterns. Strategic Cost Visualization: Transforms complex utility data into actionable intelligence.

Transforms complex utility data into actionable intelligence. Automated Payment Orchestration: Eliminates late fees through intelligent payment scheduling.

Eliminates late fees through intelligent payment scheduling. Continuous Optimization Engine: Proactively monitors consumption patterns.

On average the system flags issues in one-third of all accounts monthly. In 2024, the UEM Platform detected water leaks across federal facilities and commercial properties, enabling emergency repairs and saving hundreds of thousands in excess charges.

Enterprise-Grade Architecture Built for Compliance and Scale

MetTel's UEM platform meets the demands of large-scale operations across public and private sectors:

Massive Scale Management: Orchestrates relationships with thousands of utility vendors and accounts across the U.S.





Orchestrates relationships with thousands of utility vendors and accounts across the U.S. High-Volume Financial Processing: Currently handles more than $40 million in monthly utility spend.





Currently handles more than $40 million in monthly utility spend. Comprehensive Security: Implements NIST-aligned security for government and robust protection for commercial data.





Implements NIST-aligned security for government and robust protection for commercial data. Seamless Systems Integration: Connects with existing financial systems.





Connects with existing financial systems. Customizable Intelligence: Delivers tailored dashboards and reports for specific organizational needs.

