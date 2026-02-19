MetTel Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Customer Service

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a leader in digital transformation and communications solutions, today announced it has been awarded a Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Customer Service - Telecommunications Industries in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

MetTel earned the honor for its Customer Assurance Program (CAP), a dedicated escalation management initiative launched in 2025 to provide partners and clients with a streamlined path to resolution. The program redefines how telecommunications providers approach customer service by combining purpose-built tools to quickly identify systemic risks, centralized oversight, and proactive risk management to resolve high-impact issues quickly while implementing permanent solutions to prevent future recurrence.At the core of CAP is a centralized escalation repository that tracks every reported issue in real time. This structure enables immediate assignment to the appropriate internal teams, accelerates resolution of individual challenges, and identifies patterns across accounts. When multiple escalations reveal a common root cause, the Customer Assurance Team classifies the issue and develops a permanent corrective action plan to eliminate it at scale.

Within its first 90 days, CAP significantly streamlined complex issue resolution for customers and partners, achieving an average response time of 8 minutes across all issues. Year-over-year, CAP reduced escalations by 41%, demonstrating measurable operational impact and improved customer experience.

"Winning this Gold Stevie Award validates our relentless commitment to service excellence and innovation" said Bryan Phelps, Vice President of Client Experience (CX) for MetTel. "For 30 years, MetTel has held the belief that exceptional customer service is not just a support function, but an essential strategic growth driver. Our Customer Assurance Program underscores this by delivering faster resolutions, stronger accountability, and better business outcomes for our clients."

About MetTel

A leading provider of digital transformation and communications solutions for enterprise and government clients, MetTel is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last five consecutive years. With award-winning solutions, a global footprint, and deep expertise in network modernization, MetTel enables organizations to connect, grow, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter™.

