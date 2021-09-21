MetTel Customer Service Team Recognized in 2021 American Business Awards® for Supporting Digital Transformation

This award recognizes the success of MetTel's Customer Service team in helping a large retail customer digitally transform its thousands of store locations for greater resiliency both before and during the pandemic. During the pandemic shutdown, the MetTel Customer Support team quickly reconfigured the customer's IT operations using the new solution, taking a network designed for a physical retail environment and transforming it to a platform optimized for an entirely new, multi-channel customer experience--compliant with COVID guidelines and supported by remote employees, with the flexibility to scale up and down as needed.

"Our customer care team functioned as a true extension for many of our customers during the past 18 months, demonstrating the power of having a true partner and the most advanced communications technologies to address and alleviate some of the biggest challenges business leaders have ever seen – including the COVID curveball," said Mark Marshall, Executive Director of Customer Care at MetTel. "The reliability and dedication of our 24/7/365 customer support provided a much-needed lifeline, keeping our customers' operations connected despite the pandemic-related challenges and uncertainty."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,800 nominations – a record number – were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

