NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a leader in digital transformation and communications solutions, is proud to announce that its POTS Transformation solution was awarded the 2026 Internet Telephony Product of the Year by TMC and Internet Telephony magazine. This award recognizes MetTel's commitment to supporting enterprises and government agencies modernize legacy voice infrastructure and eliminate copper dependence while preserving continuity of mission-critical operations.

MetTel’s POTS Transformation Solution Wins Internet Telephony’s 2026 Product of the Year Award

MetTel POTS Transformation converts circuit-switched phone signals to networked, multi-path IP connectivity by integrating DataRemote's "POTS in a Box" technology with MetTel's fully managed, multi-carrier network and 24/7 monitoring—without requiring replacement of customer equipment. The solution supports a broad range of analog-dependent devices, including fire alarm panels, elevator lines, fax machines and E-911 systems, and is recognized as a Managed Facilities-based Voice Network (MFVN) by both the NYC Fire Department and CAL FIRE.

Key features of the solution include:

Market-Leading Multi-WAN Interface – Best-in-class product designed to support business continuity and broad compatibility with legacy systems in a single device.

– Best-in-class product designed to support business continuity and broad compatibility with legacy systems in a single device. Smart Network – MetTel's private network is geographically dispersed and engineered with multi-layer redundancy for enhanced performance and security.

– MetTel's private network is geographically dispersed and engineered with multi-layer redundancy for enhanced performance and security. Warehouse Services – Inventory of preconfigured and pretested boards to support rapid, large-scale deployments.

– Inventory of preconfigured and pretested boards to support rapid, large-scale deployments. Turnkey Installation – Professional installation and integration services to support legacy systems, with scheduling available through MetTel's convenient app.

– Professional installation and integration services to support legacy systems, with scheduling available through MetTel's convenient app. Managed Services – Complete lifecycle managed services with 24/7/365 support and visibility into your environment.

MetTel's solution is deployed across 23,000 U.S. Postal Service locations, including remote offices over Starlink connectivity, 2,300+ Extra Space Storage sites, and is being installed at over 1,500 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs locations.

Several national healthcare providers use POTS Transformation to support their emergency and specialty lines including fax communications for HIPAA compliance, as well as elevator and fire alarm systems. A national fitness brand uses the solution for voice connectivity at more than 800 locations. One of the largest waste and recycling management companies uses POTS Transformation to connect hundreds of facilities, and a leading security company relies on POTS Transformation to support nearly 2,000 emergency and specialty lines.

"We are honored to receive the 2026 Internet Telephony Product of the Year award," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "This recognition reflects our continued commitment to delivering the best and most reliable POTS replacement services for enterprises and government agencies."

Read the full details here.

About MetTel

A leading provider of digital transformation and communications solutions for enterprise and government clients, MetTel is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last five consecutive years. With award-winning solutions, a global footprint, and deep expertise in network modernization, MetTel enables organizations to connect, grow, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter™.

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SOURCE MetTel