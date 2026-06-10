NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a leading provider of digital transformation and communications solutions, announced today the successful completion of a rapid network capacity upgrade for the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) under the agency's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract.

MetTel Deploys SD-WAN and New Circuits for Rapid Network Upgrades to Power Administration’s Executive Order to Return to Work

The initiative equipped 11 GSA offices located across the United States with Software-Defined Wide Area Network technology, 22 new high-capacity network circuits and Voice over IP services, enabling hundreds of federal employees to return to fully connected, high-performance workplaces under the Administration's return-to-office (RTO) mandate. SD-WAN provides intelligent traffic management, enhanced resiliency, and centralized network visibility, while the high-capacity circuits were tailored to the unique needs of each site.

GSA's EIS contract is a 15-year, $50 billion government-wide vehicle designed to help federal agencies modernize their telecommunications and network infrastructure. MetTel has held EIS contract authority since January 2020, consistently delivering network modernization, managed services, and communications transformation projects for federal customers.

When the Administration directed federal personnel to return to the office full time, GSA knew it needed an upgrade to handle the increase in bandwidth demands necessary for mission-critical government services nationwide. MetTel mobilized quickly, installing all 22 circuits across all 11 offices within weeks, ahead of industry norms. Contributing to the success of this upgrade was the highly flexible and scalable SD-WAN architecture previously deployed by MetTel. Notably, a new 10G circuit requiring entirely new carrier infrastructure was completed in less than 60 days, meeting the expedited timeline of a Telecommunications Service Priority order. Bandwidth was also sized for future growth, delivering long-term cost avoidance by building in capacity to support evolving workforce and digital requirements without additional infrastructure overhauls.

"The federal return-to-office mandate created an urgent, real-world test of our capabilities," said Don Parente, Vice President of Public Sector for MetTel. "Our operations team delivered fast, reliable network modernization, meeting the Administration's Executive Order to return to work."

About MetTel

A leading provider of digital transformation and communications solutions for enterprise and government clients, MetTel has been recognized as a Leader or Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last six consecutive years. With award-winning solutions, a global footprint, and deep expertise in network modernization, MetTel enables organizations to connect, grow, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter™.

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

[email protected]

347.420.0957

SOURCE Manhattan Telecommunications Corporation LLC