Gartner discusses innovation in AI-driven mobility management, zero-touch automation and secure device lifecycle services from smartphones to laptops

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a leading provider of communications and digital transformation solutions, today announced it has been named a Representative Provider in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services (MMS).

MetTel Named a Representative Provider in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services

The report stated: "The purpose of MMS is to ensure operational and commercial effectiveness for an organization and its employees who rely on mobile devices. This includes potential fleet cost reduction and device readiness for users. MMS seeks to optimize costs, improve employee experience and, most importantly, ensure productivity by reducing work disruptions due to mobile device failure, breakage or unavailability."

"Enterprises need intelligent, secure, and highly automated mobility solutions such as Connected Laptop as a Service that improve productivity and simplify operations across increasingly complex mobile environments," said Max Silber, Vice President of Mobility & IoT at MetTel. "At MetTel, we are investing in AI-driven device lifecycle management, zero-touch workflows, and a next-generation mobility command center that delivers predictive insights, anomaly detection, and real-time visibility across enterprise fleets. As organizations look to modernize mobility at scale, we are focused on helping them reduce complexity, optimize costs, and accelerate digital transformation."

According to the Market Guide, Representative Providers included are those most frequently asked about in Gartner end-user inquiries with:

Ownership

Strategic direction

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices

Larger, regional or multinational corporate enterprises and/or public sector clients

Full life cycle services or SaaS-based MMS offerings

"According to Gartner inquiries in 2025, the primary benefits sought from MMS providers include: effective operational management of mobile estates, strong geographic coverage, broad and comprehensive service portfolios, cost savings and optimization." MetTel believes its growing global mobility footprint and expanding automation capabilities position the company to meet these evolving enterprise requirements.

About Gartner

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Inc. Market Guide for Management Mobility Services, Global. Katja Ruud, Matt Baldino. 12 May 2026. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About MetTel

A leading provider of digital transformation and communications solutions for enterprise and government clients, With award-winning solutions, a global footprint, and deep expertise in network modernization, MetTel enables organizations to connect, grow, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter™.

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SOURCE Manhattan Telecommunications Corporation LLC