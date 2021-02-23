MetTel Employees Win Stevie® Awards for Back-Office Customer Service Professional of the Year and Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year

The individual award for Back-Office Customer Service Professional of the Year – Technology Industries recognizes a member of MetTel's Client Experience (CX) team for a get-it-done attitude, willingness to take on new challenges and for advocating a better billing experience for the company's abundant base of small business customers. The individual award for Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year – Technology Industries recognizes a senior project manager on MetTel's CX team for orchestrating complex solution deployments that require out-of-the-box thinking and extra-mile effort to meet improbable deadlines.

"These awards highlight the superior work MetTel's CX team continues to demonstrate through their tremendous dedication, innovative solutions and customer-first approach," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "Our customer service is a key differentiator for why our clients choose to partner with MetTel and why they trust we will go above and beyond to help them achieve their goals."

MetTel CX Billing Analyst Far Exceeded Customer Expectations

Angela Thomas became the first MetTel CX Billing Analyst, a role she defined to bridge the gap for business clients who struggle to understand their telecom spend, but lack the resources to staff an expense management team. Within 90 days, her work had reduced billing-related call and email volume by 27% while reducing dispute handling times by 50%, correlating to an overall 14% reduction in department operating costs.

In Angela's initial role as a frontline customer service agent, she learned firsthand what research has long born out: customers have difficulty understanding their billing statements. Angela partnered with MetTel's IT and Development teams to design a new system workflow she called "Invoice Analysis Request," making it available to all customers who wished for an in-depth review of their billing inquiries beyond the general support that the contact center agents are able to provide. Her clever system-based solution had the twin advantage of setting up an accessible work queue within the company CRM while also providing MetTel leadership ample reporting data to prove that her initiative was clearly meeting a pent-up customer demand.

Over the past year, Angela has performed over 460 invoice analyses and maintains an average customer satisfaction survey rating of "far exceeding expectations." Her ongoing commitment to distinguish MetTel's billing support from the lackluster industry norm has garnered accolades from clients and internal departments alike.

MetTel Senior Project Manager Demonstrates Exceptional Customer Service During the Pandemic

Earlier this year, a nation-leading franchisor of brewery-focused casual dining restaurants acquired a chain of steakhouses who had filed for bankruptcy in the wake of COVID-19. These restaurants were facing imminent service interruption due to nonpayment.

As a senior project manager on MetTel's CX team, Dawn Davenport was called upon to rush a deployment of replacement broadband and mobile wireless data connections. Nearly 200 sites relied on Dawn's help, all while under the pressure of a ticking clock that threatened to completely shut down operations.

Understanding the urgency of the customer's circumstances, Dawn petitioned her peers on the operations teams to provide her dedicated resources to the cause, including an activations engineer, a mobility project coordinator, a warehouse liaison and a broadband provisioner.

Dawn led a seamless coordination of device shipments and technician dispatches, completing the customer's 11 most critical sites in 5 days, and 90% of the entire project within 90 days, exceeding even the best of projections. The success of the project led the client to expand its relationship with MetTel, adding 20 new restaurants and to integrating MetTel's Telecom Expense Management services for their non-MetTel inventory.

Earlier this year, MetTel announced it won a Gold Stevie Award for Government Sales Team of the Year. The award recognizes MetTel's tremendous success in 2020, with the company securing $1.3 billion in government contracts.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are among the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition.

