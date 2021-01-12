MetTel Expands to Deliver Geotab IoT Solutions for U.S. Government Vehicles

Today, many government vehicles only have access to vehicle engine diagnostics. Outdated methods of management and documentation create inefficiencies in fuel usage, driving time and overall expenses. With award-winning telematics from Geotab coupled with MetTel's full service fleet management portal, government fleets can increase visibility into their vehicles in order to create efficiencies and help reduce overall costs.

"Our mission at MetTel is to provide an easy on ramp for government agencies to realize the full benefits of the Internet of Things," said Robert Dapkiewicz, SVP and General Manager of MetTel Federal. "Government agencies are looking for ways to provide more transparency, while providing the tools to help reduce costs and increase the safety of government employees and the citizens they serve. MetTel-enabled IoT solutions help provide that, through an easy to use "single pane of glass."

With MetTel and Geotab, managers of government vehicles will have access to critical intelligence that will provide broad visibility into each MetTel-enabled vehicle. Among the benefits:

Reduced Costs : Smarter asset utilization can reduce overall mileage and fuel spend. Predictive diagnostic technology notifies agency managers of vehicle maintenance needs before they become costly fixes or replacements.

: Smarter asset utilization can reduce overall mileage and fuel spend. Predictive diagnostic technology notifies agency managers of vehicle maintenance needs before they become costly fixes or replacements. Improved Driver Safety : In-vehicle coaching, risk and safety reports, instant notifications and accident detection with detailed second-by-second data to help increase the safety of drivers and citizens.

: In-vehicle coaching, risk and safety reports, instant notifications and accident detection with detailed second-by-second data to help increase the safety of drivers and citizens. Streamlined Compliance & Reporting : Configurable dashboard and reporting software with email automation helps eliminate the tedious process of manual reporting for government regulations, odometer readings and fuel economy.

: Configurable dashboard and reporting software with email automation helps eliminate the tedious process of manual reporting for government regulations, odometer readings and fuel economy. GHG & EV Battery Reporting and Compliance : Minimizes and measures greenhouse gas emissions & EV (electric Vehicle) specific solutions for battery and vehicle diagnostics.

: Minimizes and measures greenhouse gas emissions & EV (electric Vehicle) specific solutions for battery and vehicle diagnostics. Increased Efficiency of Fleet Inventory : Deeper visibility into the availability of vehicles to make data-based decisions about vehicle and driver utilization.

: Deeper visibility into the availability of vehicles to make data-based decisions about vehicle and driver utilization. Schedule 70: As a small business, MetTel offers IT communications products, services and solutions through GSA IT Schedule 70 contracts to federal, state and local agencies.

"We are excited to add our leading telematics platform to MetTel's expansive technology offering for the U.S. Federal Government," said Jean Pilon-Bignell, Vice President of Business Development, Government and Smart Cities , Geotab. "As the leading telematics provider to the U.S. Federal Government, and thanks to our recent FedRAMP certification, we are committed to connecting Federal agency vehicles and integrating them into broader IoT strategies that can help save the Government time, resources and money."

MetTel Federal Portal, Bruin, Provides "Single Pane of Glass" to Help Easily Manage Vehicles

Government agencies will have full visibility of MetTel-enabled vehicles through the MetTel Federal Portal, a fully managed service providing financial control of operations for telecom services, including service optimization (wireline, wireless, IoT and IaaS) through the Bruin platform, also branded as "MetTel Federal Portal." The MetTel Federal Portal is a premier, award-winning fleet management portal offering a secure, seamless platform for all billing, provisioning, ticketing, ordering and reporting.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net , follow us on Twitter ( @OneMetTel ) and on LinkedIn , or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn .

SOURCE MetTel