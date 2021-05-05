MetTel Federal Team Wins Gold Stevie® in 2021 American Business Awards® for Achievement in Sales or Revenue Generation category

"It's truly an honor to receive the Gold American Business Award for our Federal team's incredible sales performance," said Robert Dapkiewicz, senior vice president and general manager of MetTel Federal. "Receiving this award is a true testament to the dedication, ingenuity, and tenacity of the entire Federal team and their ability to excel in a historically challenging year caused by the pandemic."

In receiving the highest honor in its category, MetTel ranked ahead of finalists, including Infosys Limited and Wesley Financial Group, as well all other IT and communications firms. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's award winners. The awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

