MetTel leads deployment of FCC STIR/SHAKEN mandate for robocall prevention-as-a-service.

MetTel cloud, connection and security customers will gain real-time access to RedShift Networks' three million-plus known robocall database growing at 30,000 numbers daily. With access to this database, MetTel customers will be able to proactively block robocalls, saving time and network resources.

This approach to IP Telephony fraud prevention is an important MetTel pre-cursor to complying with the STIR/SHAKEN standard and will provide a much-needed additional layer of protection for end users. MetTel's solution prevents Caller ID spoofing that is used by robocallers to mask their identity or to make it appear the call is from a legitimate source and dynamically blocks all call attempts from uncertified users.

MetTel already deploys RedShift Networks UCTM (Unified Communications Threat Management) systems to deliver a complete range of real-time security services including business-disrupting TDoS attacks. The UCTM is an essential ingredient to MetTel's cloud, connection and security service offerings that delivers real-time fraud detection, cost-based thresholds, and powerful analytics for compliance sensitive industries, including financial services, retail, energy and government agencies. Specifically, Robocall prevention capabilities are automated for MetTel customers using RedShift Networks real-time robocall blocking and auto mitigation with the Advance Fraud Interdiction (AFI) feature.

Both RedShift Networks and MetTel have strategic partnerships with Cisco. Enabling RedShift's Advance Fraud Interdiction (AFI) feature allows calls to be blocked at the Session Boarder Controller (SBC), or edge of the network, saving processing cycles and improving performance in the Cisco BroadWorks softswitch. RedShift Networks recently became a part of Cisco's Solutions Partner Program in the areas of Cisco UC, Cisco UC Cloud Calling, and Cisco pxGrid. This allows for tighter integration of the two products for MetTel and other customers who rely on Cisco and RedShift Networks.

MetTel customers will soon be able to gain access to powerful compliance analytics, AFI capabilities and network performance statistics to quickly pinpoint robocall, fraud or other security hot spots identified by the RedShift Networks services and support offering. RedShift Network's Centralized Management System (CMS) provides automated policy enforcement, streamlined management, automation and proactive VoIP cyberattack prevention.

"Last year U.S. phone users received nearly 54 billion robocalls surpassing the 48 billion received the prior year," said Gary Gluzman, Executive Director, Product Management. "Business productivity suffers as 70 percent of call recipients say they won't answer calls if they don't recognize the phone number," he said citing a Pew Research study. "In addition, 67 percent say they let most calls go to voicemail causing further business productivity and transaction delays."

"We help our customers block billions of Robocalls during the last several years saving hundreds of millions of dollars," said RedShift Networks' Co-Founder and CEO, Amitava Mukherjee. "Delivering an early path to the July 2021 FCC mandated STIR/SHAKEN standard will save MetTel and its customers valuable time, theft of service concerns and lock down mission critical systems and underlying vulnerabilities as well."

About RedShift Networks

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, RedShift Networks is the global leader in providing Cyber Security solutions for Global Carrier and Cloud Communications Operators to secure and protect their VoIP/SIP based networks. Our Unified Communications Threat Management (UCTM) software and appliance-based systems offer proactive robocall fraud prevention by delivering VoIP/SIP Security, Threat Intelligence Analytics, and Fraud detection technology. Our highly scalable, reliable, and patented UCTM software allows for unprecedented real-time visibility into operator's VoIP networks allowing our customers to immediately detect and automatically mitigate security attacks and fraudulent events. For more information, please visit www.redshiftnetworks.com.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise and government customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduce costs, and simplify operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

