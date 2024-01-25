Solution includes Genesys CCaaS, SuccessKPI CCaaS Insights Platform, Microsoft Teams, Amazon Connect

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a leader in digital transformation and communications, and Mission Critical Solutions (MCS), a federally-focused systems integrator, have collaborated to deliver a cutting-edge managed network services and solutions package to a major U.S. government civilian agency.

MetTel, MCS Deliver Cloud Contact Center, Managed Network Services to Federal Agency Supporting Businesses and Consumers

To improve its customer experience (CX) and enhance responsiveness to its constituents, the agency sought deeper insights into its call center performance and to provide a more useful automated interface. MetTel and MCS designed a fully integrated and managed solution incorporating Genesys Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), AI-powered insight tools from SuccessKPI, cloud migration services, Microsoft Teams and Amazon Connect Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) solutions. MCS built and continues to maintain the multi-cloud, multi-provider cloud solution enabling the agency to:

Handle an average of 30 million minutes of inbound calls to and from contacts.

Transfer calls to subject matter experts residing on Microsoft Teams in the Azure Cloud and to Amazon Connect agents residing in the Amazon Government Cloud.

Initiate outbound dialing campaigns that deliver up to one million calls per day.

Deploy SMS inbound and outbound text as an additional means of client communication.

Seamlessly migrate to a fully transformed cloud / SIP voice and data infrastructure.

"The Federal agency we support needed a more integrated customer experience to offer to businesses and consumers," said James J Dimmer III, MCS. "The solution we designed with our partners enables seamless cross-channel communication with millions of constituents daily via voice or text connecting them to the expertise they need while providing the agency with the tools and insights to better understand their large, diverse client base."

Don Parente, Vice President of Sales and Solution Architecture for MetTel Federal, expressed appreciation for working with MCS, emphasizing the flexibility of their collaboration. "We're a great fit together as MCS can bring us in to support their customers side-by-side or simply outsource all the managed network services to MetTel. Either way, everyone wins."

MetTel is a four-time Leader of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services (2020 – 2023) -- the only communications carrier named a Leader since the inception of the report in 2020.

About MetTel

MetTel is a global communications solutions provider for businesses and government agencies. We design and deploy tailored connectivity and networking solutions for voice, data, mobility, and IoT by leveraging our global private network and the industry's broadest portfolio of innovative technology. We digitally transform legacy networks with intelligence, security, and dedicated solutions management. This unique combination of solution design, deployment, and management creates an unparalleled customer experience with enhanced productivity and cost-savings, freeing organizations to focus on their core operations. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

About MCS

MCS is a client-focused systems integrator in the telecommunications/UC marketplace. MCS delivers cloud voice and data services from Genesys, Amazon, Unify (Siemens), Avaya/Nortel, Broadsoft and TMetrics. Our experience and certifications with cloud and premise manufacturers allows for expertise enabling solutions to address your clients' business objectives. We use our Tampa-based 24/7 network operations center to program and test all systems prior to deploying in the cloud and at client locations worldwide.

MCS has been a Federal Contractor within telecommunications business for 30 years and currently maintains hundreds of thousands of ports of Genesys Cloud CX, Avaya & Nortel, Cisco, Unify (Siemens), Telecommunications Systems for cleared and civilian agencies.

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

[email protected]

347.420.0957

SOURCE MetTel