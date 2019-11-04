MetTel Named Most Diverse Tech Company Second Year in Row

Other finalists in the diversity category for New York included Boingo Wireless, Button, Inc, VirtualHealth and Convene. Finalists for diversity in other cities include IBM, Akamai Technologies, Accenture, Nielsen and Capitol One among others.

MetTel is a global and highly decorated New York success story with many awards, including the GSA $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure (EIS) contract, annual recognition in the Gartner Market Guide for SD-WAN and numerous technology and customer service awards. Earlier this month, the Pentagon announced that it has tapped MetTel to upgrade wireless services and devices for the United States Department of Defense (DoD), including the Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Air Force service members as well as other federal, non-military agencies throughout the United States. Also this month, the New York State Office of General Services (OGS) awarded MetTel as one of several companies on its Centralized Contract for Telecommunication Connectivity Services to provide the state with Mobility, Voice and Data Services.

At MetTel, our Business IS Thinking Differently

"At MetTel, we believe our diverse workplace produces the best solutions for our diverse customer base," said Liza Klein, HR Business Partner at MetTel. "Just as our customers want customized technology developed for their unique needs, MetTel's diverse team brings new perspectives and an innovative approach to developing solutions that exceed customer expectations."

Hiring people with different management styles, diverse cultural and work/life experiences and the right skill sets produces the best teams. "When you focus on hiring people who are passionate about their work, regardless of their cultural background, you will attract the talent to drive great teamwork, innovation and growth," Klein added.

MetTel believes there are three core values to the best workplace:

Open communication - New ideas do not come from closed conversations. They come from encouraging input from a variety of sources. Our employees have rich employment and educational histories, filled with different experiences. From customer service to solution architects to sales and consulting specialists and many other professional positions, MetTel encourages the free exchange of ideas.

Promotion based performance – Promoting employees internally is an integral part of our philosophy. Advancement at MetTel is based on performance and creative problem solving.

Ability to change - Agility is vital in the IT communications industry. MetTel continually offers new technologies and solutions to customers. This is made possible by a workforce that is adaptable, flexible and versed in currently in-demand skillsets.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

