MetTel One of Several Companies to Provide Mobility, Voice and Data Services on New York State Contracts for Information Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) has awarded MetTel as one of several companies on its Centralized Contract for Telecommunication Connectivity Services to provide the state with Mobility, Voice and Data Services, MetTel announced today.

Listed as Award #23100, this Contract includes multiple awardees and is designed to provide state government organizations with a variety of information technology (IT) services while also recognizing innovators in the ever-expanding and rapidly evolving communications industry.

Winning a role on the NYS Telecommunication Connectivity Services award is part of MetTel's strategy to serve regional governments as a comprehensive communications provider with fully managed services. MetTel is one of only two contractors on the award that are able to provide all three of the IT services offered through the contract: voice connectivity, data connectivity, and mobile connectivity communication.

"We're excited to be named to Centralized Contracts for IT in New York," said Marshall Aronow, MetTel CEO. "MetTel will be a powerful partner for communications and digital transformation throughout New York State, just as we are for Federal agencies across the US."

Earlier this year, MetTel announced that the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) chose MetTel to provide high bandwidth internet services to the Corps' recruiting command centers around the world. MetTel is also providing the USMC with managed help-desk services and is providing invoicing/billing oversight to help ensure the Marine Corps Recruiting Command pricing for carrier services is competitive.

MetTel can now specifically provide Mobile Communication, Voice and Data Connectivity Services to county or statewide government organizations in New York for five years with an option to extend services another five years. Mobility is MetTel's fastest growing business with millions of endpoint devices under management across the commercial and public sectors, including at the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA).

MetTel's experience meeting Federal regulations both within and beyond the $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract awarded in 2017 by the US General Services Administration (GSA) reinforced its credentials.

More information on MetTel's contract, Contract #PS68702SB under Group 77017, Award 23100 – Telecommunication Connectivity Services (TCS) (Statewide and County), can be found here.

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

