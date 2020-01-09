MetTel Receives Full Authority to Operate Under GSA's EIS Contract

"Our diverse background in providing IT communications services to both private and public organizations has prepared us to service and modernize the government's IT communications infrastructure," said Diana Gowen, General Manager & SVP, MetTel Federal Program. "We look forward to now being able to bring our experience and expertise in providing IT communications services, to the federal government."

On its Interact site the GSA indicated that MetTel successfully completed both BSS functional and security testing on December 13th, 2019. The EIS contract allows MetTel to accept and process tasks and service orders, provision and deliver services, and bill for services.

MetTel, a small business, with more than 8,000 commercial and government customers, is a fast-growing provider of advanced wireless and wireline IT communication services. MetTel participates in GSA and Federal Supply Schedules, including Schedule 70, and has wireless contracts with both FEMA and the DoD (Spiral 3).

Among the recent MetTel State and Federal Government IT Communications Projects:

The United States Mint awarded MetTel a contract to provide broadband and wired services.

MetTel announced that it was an awardee under a $994 million contract for wireless services and devices by the US Navy.

The State of New York awarded MetTel a contract as a provider of mobility, voice and data services.

The United States Marine Corps Recruiting Command and the United States Navy Recruiters selected MetTel to provide broadband internet services to recruiting command centers around the globe.

MetTel is working with the City of Phoenix, Arizona to transform city vehicles with IoT-connected fleet automation.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise and government customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduce costs, and simplify operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net , follow us on Twitter ( @OneMetTel ) and on LinkedIn , or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

