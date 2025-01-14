NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a leader in digital transformation and IT communications, today announced its SD-WAN solution has won a 2024 Fierce Network Innovation Award in the Business Services category. This prestigious award recognizes MetTel's commitment to optimizing network performance for businesses by integrating SD-WAN with Starlink satellite connectivity.

MetTel SD-WAN, with Starlink Delivery, Wins Fierce Network Innovation Award

MetTel's comprehensive SD-WAN solution leverages innovative technology to intelligently route traffic across multiple connections, including MPLS, broadband internet, cellular, and Starlink. This dynamic approach minimizes latency and maximizes application performance, even in remote locations. Starlink integration extends global reach and provides a reliable, resilient, highly available network, particularly valuable for industries like energy, mining, and maritime.

MetTel's SD-WAN offers advanced features such as application-aware routing, centralized orchestration, and integrated security. The inclusion of Starlink provides a critical backup connection and extends service to areas with limited terrestrial infrastructure, a key differentiator for MetTel. MetTel's intelligent Dashboards for Managed Network Services enable reporting that provides historical trends as well as an overall view of network health through a live portal using intuitive visualizations to illustrate key performance indicators.

"This Fierce Network Innovation Award recognizes MetTel's exceptional ability to innovate next generation managed network solutions," said MetTel Chief Technology Officer Ed Fox. "Delivering our SD-WAN offering over Starlink's vast laser mesh satellite network is a game-changer, empowering businesses to operate anywhere with seamless, secure, high-performance connectivity. This solution has proven itself for enterprise clients across multiple industries and government."

The Fierce Network Innovation Awards recognize the most advanced solutions in the IT networking industry. MetTel's SD-WAN solution, with its strategic Starlink optimization, stood out for its ability to address the evolving connectivity needs of businesses in remote and under-connected areas. This expertise, combined with a focus on customer experience and customized solutions, positions MetTel as a leader in both transformational and practical solutions delivered as fully managed services.

About MetTel

MetTel is a global communications solutions provider for businesses and government agencies. We design, deploy and manage tailored connectivity and networking solutions for voice, data, mobility, and IoT by leveraging our global private network and the industry's broadest portfolio of innovative technology. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last five consecutive years (2020 – 2024), we digitally transform legacy networks with intelligence, security, and dedicated solutions management. This unique combination of solution design, deployment, and management creates an unparalleled customer experience with enhanced productivity and cost-savings, freeing organizations to focus on their core operations. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter. ™

