MetTel to provide Mobility Services to U.S. Department of Defense under $994 Million Contract

As part of the Pentagon contract, MetTel can now provide wireless mobile cellular services and devices, including non-desktop, non-laptop and small form factor wireless end-user devices including hardware (i.e. handsets, tablets, wireless modems such as air cards and associated wireless mobile cellular service) to the DoD as well as federal civilian agencies throughout the United States. Mobility is MetTel's fastest growing business with millions of endpoint devices under management across the commercial and public sectors, including at the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA).

MetTel provides flexible access to the largest carrier networks under a single enterprise plan. In addition to unified access, MetTel provides a full suite of support services covering everything from staging, kitting and procurement to security and mobile device management (MDM) using advanced robotic process automation (RPA), reducing the burden on IT departments and lowering IT costs.

"Government is always looking for a smarter way to acquire goods and services," said Diana Gowen, General Manager and SVP, MetTel Federal Programs. "MetTel's ability to efficiently provide the newest communication technology in packaged solutions delivered through fully managed services has caught the attention of the Federal agencies," she added.

This latest contract is part of a burgeoning working relationship between MetTel and Federal Agencies. Earlier this year, MetTel announced that the U.S. Marine Corps' chose MetTel to provide high bandwidth internet services to the Corps' recruiting command centers around the world. MetTel is also providing the U.S.M.C. with managed help-desk services supported by the award-winning MetTel Federal Portal and Customer Care team.

MetTel has also been awarded a role in the $50 billion, 15-year Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract managed by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)

