MetTel's Transformative SD-WAN Over Starlink Solution Recognized by Internet Telephony Magazine's SD-WAN Award

Innovative SD-WAN Solution Seamlessly Deploys over Starlink's Laser Mesh Network

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, was awarded the SD-WAN Product of the Year Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine. This accolade recognizes MetTel's groundbreaking deployment of SD-WAN over SpaceX's Starlink service, which is revolutionizing satellite connectivity.

MetTel awarded "SD-WAN Product of the Year" by Internet Telephony Magazine in recognition of MetTel's transformative SD-WAN Over Starlink Solution

MetTel's innovative solution seamlessly integrates Starlink's capabilities with its SD-WAN technology, overcoming traditional challenges associated with satellite communications such as latency issues. The result is business-grade connectivity that defies geographical limitations, effectively transforming internet accessibility in previously unreachable locations.

"Our collaboration with Starlink has allowed us to push the boundaries of what's possible in satellite communications," said Ed Fox, MetTel CTO. "By integrating our SD-WAN technology with Starlink's advanced capabilities, we've created a connectivity solution that not only addresses the challenges of satellite communication but has also ushered in a new era of resilient, high-bandwidth, and globally accessible connectivity."

MetTel's SD-WAN over Starlink demonstrates the versatility and broad appeal of the service. From major metropolitan areas to remote locations and disaster-prone areas, this solution has proven to be a reliable and robust connectivity option. Furthermore, this technology has the potential to bridge the digital divide by bringing high-speed internet access to underserved communities.

Looking ahead, MetTel plans to continue expanding the possibilities of SD-WAN over Starlink. With this product, we can expand high-bandwidth coverage to mobile users and remote locations where connectivity never existed.

Through its awards in various categories, the INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious in the communications and technology sector globally.

About MetTel

MetTel is a global communications solutions provider for businesses and government agencies. We design and deploy tailored connectivity and networking solutions for voice, data, mobility, and IoT by leveraging our global private network and the industry's broadest portfolio of innovative technology. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last four consecutive years, we digitally transform legacy networks with intelligence, security, and dedicated solutions management. This unique combination of solution design, deployment, and management creates an unparalleled customer experience with enhanced productivity and cost-savings, freeing organizations to focus on their core operations. For more information visit mettel.net , follow us on X (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

[email protected]

347.420.0957

SOURCE MetTel