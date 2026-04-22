METZ Announced as Official TV Sponsor for Milan Design Week---China Intangible Cultural Heritage Crafts Exhibition

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METZ

Apr 22, 2026, 11:00 ET

MILAN, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Milan Design Week 2026, METZ presented "Narrating the masters' art with art", an immersive exhibition reinterpreting Chinese intangible cultural heritage through a contemporary visual language. Hosted at University of Milan, a site rich in historical significance, the project transformed the former medical complex into a cultural space where care, knowledge, and creative practice converge.

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The exhibition is composed of 22 curated "canvas," with METZ televisions serving as the visual medium. Five master artisans from different disciplines each created four works. Their creative processes were captured in 60-second black-and-white films, while the finished pieces were presented in full color. This deliberate contrast highlights the evolution from process to outcome, positioning craftsmanship itself as the central narrative. Every detail—each stroke, weave, and surface texture—becomes a reflection of time, skill, and cultural continuity.

In this project, METZ is not merely a display technology provider, but an enabler of artistic expression. The MUE7800 TV acts as a "canvas," faithfully preserving fine textures, material depth, and subtle variations. By maintaining visual integrity without over-interpretation, the technology allows audiences to engage more directly with the essence of craft, shifting perception from viewing to experiencing.

As a German brand, METZ builds upon more than 88 years of manufacturing heritage and decades of technological expertise. Rooted in Metz Classic, the brand legacy is not only reflected in mature display technologies and stable performance, but also in a long-standing commitment to rigorous craftsmanship standards.

This foundation of Germany engineering philosophy is further translated into product development, where METZ integrates visual excellence with practical user experience. Through continuously optimized smart systems and intuitive interaction design, the brand delivers high-quality home entertainment experiences to a broader global audience, emphasizing reliability and accessibility.

At a deeper level, this "German craftsmanship" philosophy is expressed through restraint and precision—avoiding excessive decoration or overstatement, and allowing quality to be naturally perceived through everyday use and interaction.

By placing technology in the background and art at the forefront, METZ redefines how cultural heritage can be experienced in contemporary contexts. Within the framework of Milan Design Week, the brand demonstrates how innovation can quietly support artistic expression, turning everyday viewing into a moment of reflection, presence, and perception.

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