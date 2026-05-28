MISUMI Group Backs MISUMI Americas Expansion with $1B Global Investment in AI and Digital Manufacturing

MISUMI Americas unites standard, configurable, and custom mechanical parts in one global sourcing platform. Post this

MISUMI Americas is uniquely positioned to accelerate U.S. manufacturing by combining Japanese operational precision with American digital innovation. Under the leadership of Dave Evans, MISUMI Americas CEO, the company is expanding MISUMI's role from a trusted component supplier to a comprehensive digital manufacturing and supply chain partner.

"Whether we're helping venture-backed innovators like Oishii scale robotics for the future of agriculture or supporting the next generation of LEO satellites in public aerospace companies, our mission is to give every engineer access to Fortune 500-caliber supply chain capabilities," said Dave Evans, CEO of MISUMI Americas. "By combining MISUMI's decades of precision and reliability with Fictiv's AI-powered digital manufacturing platform, we're transforming static supply chains into living, self-optimizing production systems, empowering innovators to move from design to production faster and with greater confidence."

MISUMI Americas for the Full Mechanical Bill of Materials

For the first time, engineering, procurement, and supply chain leaders have access to a Fortune 500-caliber supply chain team of experts to launch their entire mechanical bill of materials (BOM), including standard, configurable, and custom mechanical parts.

MISUMI Americas enables today's engineers and supply chain teams to build and scale industry-leading technology including factory automation, robotics, aerospace, eVTOL, satellites, medical devices, factory automation and more.

"As a company in the early stages of manufacturing, it was critical to find a partner who could scale up with us as we worked through design iterations and sold equipment to initial customers. Combining MISUMI's trusted legacy of quality and precision with Fictiv's digital manufacturing ecosystem into MISUMI Americas creates a single source for all standard, configurable, and custom components, shortening our path to market," said Jamie Vinsant, VP Membrane Commercial Development, EnergyX.

Unified Sourcing Platform

Customers will be able to source both "make" and buy components and custom mechanical parts through a single, integrated digital workflow, eliminating the complexity of managing multiple vendors.

Faster Time-to-Market

By leveraging Fictiv's AI-powered quoting and MISUMI's global logistics network, MISUMI Americas enables engineers to move from prototype to full-scale production significantly faster. This includes quotes in minutes not days/weeks, high quality parts delivered as fast as one day, and seamlessly scaling from 24-hour prototype to full-scale production without switching vendors.

Reduced Supply Chain Risk

Customers gain access to a highly resilient global manufacturing network, with hubs in the U.S., Mexico, China, Japan, and India all managed under the same Fortune 500-caliber quality management system.

Integrated Design-to-Delivery

The platform offers automated Design for Manufacturing feedback, allowing engineers to identify and fix production issues during the design phase, reducing time and cost required to launch products.

High-Precision Quality

MISUMI Americas provides ISO 9001:2015, AS9100, and ISO 13485 certified manufacturing, ensuring parts meet strict industrial tolerances down to .0001 inch for CNC machining.

Rapid Scalability

The scalable supply chain allows companies to scale from a single prototype to thousands of production units without the capital investment required for traditional production manufacturing.

MISUMI America's Standard to Configurable to Custom Continuum

By combining MISUMI's 60-year legacy, including 30 million unique products, 20.7 million configurable components, and 200K daily shipments, with Fictiv's AI-powered custom manufacturing solution, MISUMI Americas provides a seamless, end-to-end solution for building an entire mechanical BOM. This ensures all parts are built to specification, including fully custom, configured (made-to-order), and off-the-shelf components.

Standardized Components: Industry-leading, high-precision off-the-shelf parts

Industry-leading, high-precision off-the-shelf parts Configurable Solutions: Precision-engineered parts tailored to specific dimensional modifications of standard components

Precision-engineered parts tailored to specific dimensional modifications of standard components Custom Manufacturing: On-demand, complex fabrication using a high-velocity digital network spanning the U.S., China, Mexico, India, and Japan

This integrated model allows engineers to seamlessly transition from rapid prototyping to full-scale production without changing vendors, drastically reducing the friction in the mechanical bill of materials.

Global Expansion and Impact

MISUMI Americas is supported by a global manufacturing network spanning the United States, Mexico, China, India, and Japan, providing customers with access to specialized capabilities in CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, additive manufacturing, and aerospace-certified production. With over 30M standard parts and global products, 42M custom parts delivered, 250+ manufacturing facilities, and 200K daily shipments, MISUMI Americas is well positioned to support the world's most innovative companies. These key regions place us at the heart of the world's most vital manufacturing hubs, ensuring direct proximity to the building blocks of modern industry.

United States

Quick-Turn Custom Prototype Manufacturing: Supports a wide range of prototype manufacturing methods including Additive Manufacturing, Urethane Casting, CNC Machining, and Sheet Metal Fabrication services with lead times as fast as one day. Utilizes a network of Fictiv Local franchise machine shops designed to meet stringent quality standards for highly rapid CNC machining requirements.

Supports a wide range of prototype manufacturing methods including Additive Manufacturing, Urethane Casting, CNC Machining, and Sheet Metal Fabrication services with lead times as fast as one day. Utilizes a network of Fictiv Local franchise machine shops designed to meet stringent quality standards for highly rapid CNC machining requirements. Low Volume Production & Bridge Production Services: ISO 9001, AS9100D, and ISO13485 certified manufacturing services that can serve custom production requirements spanning CNC Machining, Additive Manufacturing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Injection Molding, and mechanical assembly capabilities.

ISO 9001, AS9100D, and ISO13485 certified manufacturing services that can serve custom production requirements spanning CNC Machining, Additive Manufacturing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Injection Molding, and mechanical assembly capabilities. Regulated Industry Support: Fully integrated US supply chain and manufacturing services. Ability to support export controlled applications governed under EAR classifications. Investment to establish CMMC level 2 certification underway and expected early 2027.

Fully integrated US supply chain and manufacturing services. Ability to support export controlled applications governed under EAR classifications. Investment to establish CMMC level 2 certification underway and expected early 2027. Facilities: Three light manufacturing and warehousing centers spanning California, Illinois and Ohio, enabling a robust logistics network supporting as fast as same day delivery services.

Mexico

Custom Prototype Manufacturing: Near shore quick-turn CNC Machining and sheet metal manufacturing services with lead times as little as just a few days.

Near shore quick-turn CNC Machining and sheet metal manufacturing services with lead times as little as just a few days. Near Shore Production Services: Low to high volume production capabilities spanning CNC machining, injection molding, sheet metal stamping, castings, extrusions and in-house mechanical assembly services. Internationally integrated supply chain setup to receive tooling transfers from MISUMI America's Asian manufacturing regions.

Low to high volume production capabilities spanning CNC machining, injection molding, sheet metal stamping, castings, extrusions and in-house mechanical assembly services. Internationally integrated supply chain setup to receive tooling transfers from MISUMI America's Asian manufacturing regions. One-Stop Aerospace & Automotive: Provides AS9100D and NADCAP-certified machining for high-volume aerospace projects and IATF 16949 certified automotive molding.

Provides AS9100D and NADCAP-certified machining for high-volume aerospace projects and IATF 16949 certified automotive molding. Facilities: Two manufacturing, inspection & warehousing facilities located in Queretaro and Monterrey. Extensive mechanical assembly services supported out of Monterrey to support near-shore integration projects.

China

Custom Prototype Manufacturing: Supports a wide range of prototype manufacturing methods including Urethane Casting, CNC Machining, and Sheet Metal Fabrication with lead times as little as just a few days. Specialized in the rapid creation of complex injection molds and high-precision tooling at highly competitive speeds.

Supports a wide range of prototype manufacturing methods including Urethane Casting, CNC Machining, and Sheet Metal Fabrication with lead times as little as just a few days. Specialized in the rapid creation of complex injection molds and high-precision tooling at highly competitive speeds. Low to High Volume Production Services: ISO 9001, AS9100D, IATF16949, and ISO13485 certified manufacturing services that can serve custom production requirements spanning CNC Machining, Casting, Sheet Metal Stamping, Injection Molding, and mechanical assembly capabilities.

ISO 9001, AS9100D, IATF16949, and ISO13485 certified manufacturing services that can serve custom production requirements spanning CNC Machining, Casting, Sheet Metal Stamping, Injection Molding, and mechanical assembly capabilities. Configurable Component Manufacturing Services: Precision-engineered parts tailored to specific dimensional modifications of standard components.

Precision-engineered parts tailored to specific dimensional modifications of standard components. Global Supply Ecosystem: Home to highly integrated supply chains that allow for rapid scaling from prototype to mass production.

Home to highly integrated supply chains that allow for rapid scaling from prototype to mass production. Facilities: CNC machining, inspection & warehousing facilities located in Dongguan and Guangzhou.

India

Best Cost Prototyping Services: Prototyping services spanning CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and assembly services.

Prototyping services spanning CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and assembly services. Low to High Volume Production Services: ISO 9001, AS9100D, IATF16949 certified manufacturing services that can serve custom production requirements spanning CNC Machining, Casting, Sheet Metal Stamping, and mechanical assembly capabilities.

ISO 9001, AS9100D, IATF16949 certified manufacturing services that can serve custom production requirements spanning CNC Machining, Casting, Sheet Metal Stamping, and mechanical assembly capabilities. World Class Aerospace Manufacturing Ecosystem: Provides AS9100D and NADCAP-certified machining for low to high-volume aerospace projects. Delivers complete services from machining and fabrication to Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and special processes. Ability to support EAR-governed export controlled applications (pending export license approval) for best manufacturing at scale.

Provides AS9100D and NADCAP-certified machining for low to high-volume aerospace projects. Delivers complete services from machining and fabrication to Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and special processes. Ability to support EAR-governed export controlled applications (pending export license approval) for best manufacturing at scale. Facilities: Inspection, warehousing and distribution facilities located in Bangalore. Warehousing operations can store raw material and finished goods to support ongoing production programs.

Japan

Standard Component Sourcing : Extensive resources for supporting a best-in-industry breadth of standard component sources.

: Extensive resources for supporting a best-in-industry breadth of standard component sources. Extensive Configurable Component Manufacturing Services: Precision-engineered parts tailored to specific dimensional modifications of standard components.

Precision-engineered parts tailored to specific dimensional modifications of standard components. Facilities: Manufacturing, inspection, warehousing, and distribution facilities spanning Hyogo, Kanagawa, Aichi, Kumamoto, and Tokyo.

Advancing the Next Era of Industrial Innovation

MISUMI Group and MISUMI Americas have assembled a leadership team focused on accelerating the digital transformation of the global supply chain. Together, this leadership team brings a breadth of expertise and a shared commitment to advancing the next generation of industrial innovation.

The leadership team is driving focused investment in the fusion of heavy industry and autonomous technology, cementing MISUMI's position at the forefront of advanced manufacturing.

Dave Evans – President and CEO of MISUMI Americas: The first American to hold this role, Dave Evans is charged with bridging the gap between Japanese operational excellence and the relentless pace of American innovation.

The first American to hold this role, Dave Evans is charged with bridging the gap between Japanese operational excellence and the relentless pace of American innovation. Nate Evans – AI Executive: As the leader of MISUMI AI, Nate Evans is responsible for developing artificial intelligence capabilities across MISUMI's global manufacturing ecosystem. His mandate encompasses the integration of AI-driven tools to enhance predictive production and autonomous execution.

As the leader of MISUMI AI, Nate Evans is responsible for developing artificial intelligence capabilities across MISUMI's global manufacturing ecosystem. His mandate encompasses the integration of AI-driven tools to enhance predictive production and autonomous execution. Arata Shimizu – Representative Director and President: The visionary leader heading the global charge into a new phase of industrial innovation.

The visionary leader heading the global charge into a new phase of industrial innovation. Ryusei Ono – Chairman of the Board: The guardian of MISUMI's legacy, ensuring the company's foundational precision meets the demands of the future.

The guardian of MISUMI's legacy, ensuring the company's foundational precision meets the demands of the future. Mitsunobu Yoshida – Senior Executive Corporate Officer, President of ID Business Company, Chairman of the Americas Business Company and Chairman of Fictiv Inc: Guiding MISUMI Americas' strategic integration and growth. He'll unite MISUMI's precision components business with Fictiv's digital manufacturing platform.

The team's collective focus spans hardware development, factory automation, and supply chain resilience, encompassing priorities that reflect the evolving needs of global enterprises and the manufacturers that serve them. As MISUMI enters a new chapter of growth, this leadership structure positions the organization to deliver meaningful, lasting impact at scale.

About MISUMI Americas

MISUMI Americas is a specification-driven sourcing partner for mechanical components and assemblies, helping engineering, supply chain, procurement, and manufacturing teams move from concept to production faster. MISUMI Americas provides a full continuum of mechanical component solutions, including standard components, configurable components, custom-manufactured parts, assemblies, and production services. By combining AI-powered sourcing, digital tools, engineering expertise, and a trusted global supply chain, MISUMI Americas helps customers reduce complexity, improve scalability, and accelerate innovation across product development, factory automation, machine building, and MRO. Learn more at www.misumi.com.

SOURCE MISUMI USA