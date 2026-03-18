MISUMI Announces Strategic Partnership with Oishii Farm Corporation

Investment strengthens digital manufacturing capabilities to support AI, robotics, and automation in the rapidly growing agritech industry.

TOKYO and SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MISUMI Group Inc. (Head Office: Chiyoda‑ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and President: Ryusei Ono; hereinafter "MISUMI") today announced on March 16, 2026, that it has entered into a business agreement with Oishii Farm Corporation (Head Office: New Jersey, U.S.A.; CEO: Hiroki Koga; hereinafter "Oishii").

This agreement with Oishii, a U.S. vertical farming company known for premium strawberries, reflects the Japanese monozukuri philosophy of craftsmanship, precision, and excellence in production and exemplifies MISUMI's commitment to the sustainable growth of the manufacturing sector and the broader monozukuri industry.

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including AI and robotics, Oishii precisely controls key environmental conditions such as temperature, humidity, lighting, and airflow, while also enabling automated harvesting.

Through the U.S.-based subsidiary Fictiv, Inc., which MISUMI acquired in June 2025, MISUMI supplies mechanical components to Oishii's Ametalas Farm in the United States.

As the first step, MISUMI will support Oishii with a stable and reliable supply of mechanical components, helping ensure the consistent operation and scalability of its advanced vertical farming systems, which operates indoor vertical farms producing strawberries and other vegetables in Japan and the United States with the aim of realizing sustainable agriculture. In addition, the two companies will promote joint research and development by combining their respective expertise.

Rapid Growth of Agritech Sector

The global food market represents approximately ¥100 trillion (about $630 billion U.S. dollars) and is increasingly exposed to a range of risks, including extreme weather events, geopolitical instability, and shortages of land and water resources. In developed economies, these challenges are further compounded by chronic labor shortages, making improvements in supply stability and productivity an urgent priority. Against this backdrop, the adoption of advanced technologies in agriculture has begun to accelerate, particularly in developed countries.

As a result, the agritech (smart agriculture) sector is expected to experience rapid growth. Automation enabled by the introduction of IoT, AI, and robotics is making highly efficient and sustainable agricultural operations possible. In the U.S., agritech has gained increasing attention as part of the broader food tech and climate tech ecosystem, driven by the need to strengthen food security, improve supply chain resilience, and advance more sustainable agricultural production.

MISUMI: Expanding into High-Growth Industries Through Digital Manufacturing

MISUMI has long supported the Monozukuri industries through the manufacture and e‑Commerce sales of mechanical components incorporated into production equipment and machinery. From more than 30 million standard components to custom-made parts for which AI recognizes 3D CAD data and provides instant quotations, MISUMI enables one‑stop procurement across a broad range of products.

By maximizing the use of IT and AI across the entire value chain—from order intake to production and logistics—MISUMI has continuously expanded its service offerings. MISUMI combines digital technology with manufacturing and is rapidly introducing digital services that fundamentally transform customers' traditional design and procurement processes.

Strategic Partnership Agreement

This agreement marks MISUMI's significant investment in Oishii, a company dedicated to realizing next‑generation smart agriculture. In parallel, MISUMI will support Oishii's growth by promoting joint research and development.

By combining MISUMI's strengths in general‑purpose technologies and standardization with Oishii's deep, industry‑specific expertise, the two companies will jointly conduct research and development of components for agricultural automation. Products created through these initiatives are expected to support the global agritech sector going forward.

Company Overview: Oishii Farm Corporation

Company Name: Oishii Farm Corporation

Location: New Jersey, United States

Representative: Co-Founder & CEO, Hiroki Koga

Date of Foundation: May 2017

Business Description:

Oishii Farm Corporation is engaged in the development and operation of smart farms that integrate agricultural technologies—such as greenhouse cultivation and pollination—with digital technologies and robotics, with the aim of realizing sustainable next‑generation farms. The company also produces and sells agricultural products, including strawberries.

Official Website: https://oishii.com

About MISUMI

MISUMI provides mechanical components in the Monozukuri industry, along with tools, consumables, and other related products, serving more than 323,000 companies worldwide (as of March 2025). Our unique Business MODEL—combining in-house manufacturing and distribution of third-party products—is built on a strong Business Foundation. This approach enables MISUMI to uphold its commitment to Globally Reliable and Quick Delivery, thereby contributing to enhanced customer convenience.

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a global manufacturing and supply chain company that enables organizations to scale globally without the typical barriers of cost, complexity, and risk. By leveraging Fictiv's four global manufacturing centers in India, Mexico, China, and the U.S., companies can access high-quality production, optimize logistics, and mitigate supply chain risk—ensuring they can move from prototype to production with speed and confidence. To date, Fictiv has delivered more than 40 million prototype and commercial parts and assemblies for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate faster, free up precious resources, and drive profitable growth. For more information, visit www.fictiv.com.

SOURCE MISUMI USA