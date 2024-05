Material & Gauge Availability

Carbon Steel: 22 ga. (0.0299") - 11 ga. (0.1196")

304 Stainless Steel: 22ga. (0.0312") - 11 ga. (0.125")

5052 Aluminum: 0.025" - 0.125"

Inner R range







Plate thickness Minimum inner R Maximum inner R #24 0.394″ 5.905″ #22 0.394″ 5.905″ #20 0.394″ 5.905″ #19 0.394″ 5.905″ #18 0.394″ 5.905″ #16 0.394″ 5.905″ #14 0.394″ 5.905″ #13 0.394″ 5.905″ #12 0.394″ 5.905″ #11 1.181″ 5.905″

Lead Time

Without surface treatment: ~7 days

With surface treatment: ~9 days

*Expedited delivery option is unavailable for Large Radius bend parts

Common Errors and Solutions

If the model ends in a radius, an Automatic Quotation failure will occur. (Figure 1).

Be sure to provide a flange at both ends of the bend. (Figure 2).

*Please model the flanges according to our table on Minimum Bending Height for Large Radius Bending.

