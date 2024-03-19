Mevo Announces the Core: A Logitech Micro Four Thirds Livestreaming Camera with 4K UHD Recording; YouTube Video First Look and Now in Stock at B&H

The Logitech Mevo Core brings an a-new level of visual prowess to the realm of live streaming with the implementation of a Micro Four Thirds mount, letting users easily swap between a wide variety of lenses to produce unique compositions.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to introduce the Logitech Mevo Core, an all-new streaming solution that combines Mevo's familiar live stream controls with enhanced imaging capabilities, thanks to the Core's Micro Four Thirds sensor and mount. Record at up to UHD 4K30p and stream at FHD 30p with full creative and stylistic control over composition thanks to the ability to mount any MFT-compatible lens. With an ISO range of 100-25600, an advanced three-microphone array, four 1/4"-20 mounting points, external microphone compatibility, and USB-C power options, the Mevo Core is jam-packed with tools to kickstart a successful live stream.

Mevo Core UHD 4K Mirrorless Streaming Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1812935-REG/mevo_961_000508_core_uhd_4k_wireless.html

Product Highlights:

Active Micro Four Thirds Lens Mount

Up to UHD 4K30 Video Capture

Up to 1080p30 Direct Wireless Streaming

USB-C UVC & HDMI Video Outputs

Built-In Wi-Fi 6E for Multicamera Use

3-Microphone Array, Noise Cancellation

1 x 3.5mm Audio Input, 2 x Tally Lights

Mevo Multicam App Control

Built-In 6-Hour Battery, 4-LED Gauge

USB-C Power Input, Cable Included

Alongside being powered via USB-C, the Mevo can act as a standalone wireless live streaming solution thanks to its 6-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and built-in NDI/SRT support.

The Logitech Mevo Core's functionality is brought to life through the Mevo Multicam App, which provides several features from automatic camera switching, full control over audio and microphone preferences, as well as on-screen graphics implementation, to produce full-screen titles, lower thirds, and much more.

While any MFT lens can be utilized to capture titillating shots, bundled options—which include the Core body and a choice between the Olympus 14-42mm EZ, the Panasonic 14-42mm PZ, or the Panasonic 45-175mm PZ electronic/power zoom lenses—will also be readily available for those looking to get shooting straight out of the box.

