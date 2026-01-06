MEXICAN CARIBBEAN TOURISM BOARD LAUNCHES ADVISORY BOARD TO SHAPE FUTURE OF LUXURY TRAVEL

Top U.S. and Mexican Travel Leaders Convene in New York City to Strengthen Global Positioning of the Region

The Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board is represented by North & Warren, LLC

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board has launched its Advisory Board, bringing together 12 top leaders from the U.S. and Mexican travel, media, and luxury industries. The inaugural session, held November 17–18 in New York City, focused on market trends, new opportunities, and strategies to elevate the Mexican Caribbean as a world-class destination.

The Advisory Board includes respected professionals such as Paul Tumpowsky, Nathan Maleh, Benjamin Collier, Samantha Fleischman, and Andrés Martínez, among others. Members bring extensive expertise in luxury travel, media, gastronomy, hospitality strategy, public relations, travel trade engagement, and consumer trend analysis.

A Strong Vision for the Future

"The creation of this Advisory Board marks a new chapter for the Mexican Caribbean," said Andrés Martínez, CEO of the Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board. "By bringing together top industry leaders from the U.S. and Mexico, we are shaping a strategy that meets the expectations of travelers seeking authenticity, culture, luxury, and unforgettable experiences. This board will play a key role in how the world discovers the Mexican Caribbean."

Key Takeaways from the Inaugural Session

During the two-day summit, members shared insights on the evolving travel landscape and identified strategic priorities for the region. Key recommendations included:

Public Relations & Storytelling: Adopt more authentic, unfiltered narratives that highlight each destination's unique cultural, natural, and experiential assets. Expand editorial visibility by activating board members as media ambassadors. Elevate thought leadership positioning in key U.S. and Canadian markets.

Advertising & Brand Positioning: Refine "The Mexican Caribbean" umbrella brand while emphasizing the distinct identity of its 12 destinations. Prioritize experience-driven creative and reputation-building campaigns.

Product Development & Market Diversification: Grow niche segments such as wellness, gastronomy, adventure, LGBTQ+, luxury escapes, and sustainable tourism. Increase visibility of emerging destinations like Bacalar, Holbox, Mahahual, and Puerto Morelos. Expand partnerships with airlines, tour operators, and luxury travel networks.

High-Impact Strategies for Attracting Affluent Travelers: Create a premium tier of the Mexican Caribbean brand focused on exclusivity, privacy, and curated upscale experiences. Strengthen presence in luxury hubs such as New York, Los Angeles, London, and Dubai through VIP events and immersive activations. Promote private-access experiences such as yacht routes, exclusive cenotes, design-focused itineraries, and high-end wellness programs.



Insights from this inaugural session will guide the Mexican Caribbean's 2026–2028 marketing strategy, ensuring initiatives are informed by real-time market intelligence and global tourism trends. The Advisory Board will meet regularly to refine strategies and evaluate performance.

About the Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board

The Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board promotes the region's 12 destinations—including Cancún, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Tulum, Bacalar, and others—across international markets. Its mission is to strengthen tourism competitiveness through strategic promotion, market insight, and global partnerships.

