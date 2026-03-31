Mexican Philosophy: History, Traditions and Critical Thought Publishes on Cesar Chavez Day

A new college-level textbook positions Mexican philosophy as an independent discipline—and advances a decolonial approach from Indigenous foundations to Chicano philosophy.

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudin & Sons Academic Press today published Mexican Philosophy: History, Traditions, and Critical Thought, a textbook by Andrew V. Kudin, PhD, in honor of Cesar Chavez Day.

Designed for college and university instruction, the textbook presents Mexican philosophy as an independent discipline with its own debates and intellectual development. It advances a decolonial approach by refusing to treat Mexican thought as secondary to European canons or as cultural commentary, and it presents the tradition as a coherent field of philosophical inquiry.

New college textbook positions Mexican philosophy as a distinct field for U.S. courses Post this Book cover: Mexican Philosophy: History, Traditions, and Critical Thought

Spanning more than five centuries, the volume follows a clear historical line and a consistent set of philosophical problems. Each section is grounded in intellectual conflicts shaped by colonial rupture, cultural mixture, and recurring struggles over authority, so students can trace how concepts were formulated, contested, and revised over time.

The book moves from Indigenous foundations and colonial intellectual life through nineteenth-century modernization debates, and into contemporary Chicano and borderlands philosophy.

"To study Mexican philosophy is to witness intellectual survival at work. It is a discipline that does not ask for recognition; it compels it by showing what it means to reason under pressure, to struggle with dignity, and to remain fully human."

— Andrew V. Kudin, PhD

Formats and ISBNs

Hardcover: ISBN 978-1-971325-04-0

Paperback: ISBN 978-1-971325-03-3

Kindle Edition: ISBN 978-1-971325-05-7

EPUB Edition: ISBN 978-1-971325-06-4

Distribution: Hardcover and paperback are available via IngramSpark and on Amazon.

About the Author

Andrew V. Kudin, PhD, is a philosopher with more than forty years of teaching and research experience. He is the author of the six-volume series The Secret Codes of the Mind: Introduction to Philosophy, and his work is known for rigorous structure and pedagogical clarity.

For more information about the book, visit: https://kudin.com/a-v-kudin/mexican-philosophy-history-traditions-and-critical/

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SOURCE Kudin & Sons Academic Press