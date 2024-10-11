Mexico's finance minister takes top honors at LatinFinance Infrastructure Awards Gala

News provided byLatinFinance
Oct 11, 2024, 19:12 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico's finance minister Rogelio Ramírez de la O accepted top honors last night on behalf of the Mexican government at a gala announcing LatinFinance's 2024 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards, which recognize the most impressive transactions and institutions in an area critical to economic progress in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Ramírez De la O accepted the award for Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Latin America in recognition of a ground-breaking Mexican government-backed $6.27 billion transaction to buy 13 power plants from Spain's Iberdrola, in a deal that also won Power Financing of the Year.
The minister was joined by over 250 leading global project sponsors, infrastructure investors, financiers, and advisors involved in projects across Latin American and the Caribbean, who convened in New York for the annual Awards Dinner, now in its 11th year.
The announcement of this year's winners followed 2024 LatinFinance's Energy, Infrastructure & Sustainable Finance Roundtable, a series of high-level, editorially-led discussions among top project sponsors and developers alongside key investors, law firms and financiers. The discussions – hosted by LatinFinance along with Spanish bank Santander, international law firm White & Case and IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank – focused on the mega-trends impacting the marketplace across key jurisdictions and sectors in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Winners are determined independently by LatinFinance's editors following an extensive judging process that involved the evaluation of a record number of submissions this year.
Winning transactions and institutions
Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Central America, Fourth Bridge Over the Panama Canal
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Central America, BLP
Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Caribbean, AES Dominicana Renewables
Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Caribbean, IDB Invest
Social Infrastructure Financing of the Year, Vinte Sustainable Bond
Port Financing of the Year, Aguadulce Port
Airport Financing of the Year, CCR Airports South & Central Blocks
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Brazil, Stocche Forbes
Digital Infrastructure / Telecoms Financing of the Year, Scala Data Centers Green Debentures
Oil & Gas Financing of the Year, Yinson Anna Nery FPSO Refinancing
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Andes, Cuatrecasas
Sustainable Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year, Cuatrecasas
Mining Financing of the Year, Centinela Mine Expansion
Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Andes, Actis' acquisition of Enel's Peruvian Generation Portfolio
Sustainable Infrastructure Bank of the Year, BTG Pactual
Renewable Energy Financing of the Year, EnfraGen Renewable Assets Acquisition & Refinancing
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Mexico, Milbank
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Southern Cone, Milbank
Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Southern Cone, Aconcagua Desalination Project
Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Mexico, Cuxtal II - Mayakan Pipeline Expansion
Bond of the Year, Valia Energía Debut International Bond
Loan of the Year, Babilônia Centro (BBC) Wind Power Project Financing
Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Brazil, Itaú BBA
Sustainable Infrastructure Financing of the Year, Ethos Biofuels Future Flow Financing
Project Sponsor of the Year, Actis
Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Mexico, SMBC
Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Southern Cone, SMBC
Financial Advisor of the Year, SMBC
Local Currency Financing of the Year, Troncales del Magdalena I & II 5G Toll Road
Road Financing of the Year, Troncales del Magdalena I & II 5G Toll Road
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Latin America, White & Case
Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Brazil, Águas do Rio Blocks 1 & 4
Water / Sanitation Financing of the Year, Águas do Rio Blocks 1 & 4
Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Andes, Santander
Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Latin America, Santander
Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Latin America, Project Thor: Acquisition of 13 Iberdrola Power Plants
Power Financing of the Year, Project Thor: Acquisition of 13 Iberdrola Power Plants
Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Central America, Mizuho
About LatinFinance
LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.
Drawing on over 35 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.
