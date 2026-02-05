Mexico's Vehicles in Operation Reach Record 36.1 Million at Year-End 2025, Reports IDF

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrate Data Facts (IDF), a leading provider of automotive aftermarket intelligence, today released its 2025 year-end Vehicles in Operation (VIO) study for Mexico. The country's total vehicle parc has reached a historic peak of 36.1 million units, signaling a resilient market with long-term opportunities for the global automotive aftermarket.

IDF Infographic - ENGLISH

Data shows the automotive fleet continues to expand while maintaining a high average age of 16.2 years—a primary driver for service and parts demand. The study analyzed the vehicle population from model years 1961 through 2026.

2025 Market Performance vs. 2024

Metric 2025 Year-End 2024 Year-End Growth (YoY) Total VIO 36.1 million 35.1 million +2.8 % Light Vehicles 35.0 million 34.0 million +2.9 % Med. & Heavy Trucks 1.1 million 1.1 million Stable Average Vehicle Age 16.2 years 16.2 years Stable

The Shift: From Cars to Versatility

Historically a passenger-car market, Mexico is seeing a significant shift in its VIO mix toward SUVs and pickups. While cars hold the majority at 56% (down from 57% in 2024), trucks now account for 35% of the total parc. Vans and heavy trucks remained stable at 6% and 3%, respectively.

The 14-Million Unit "Modern Segment"

Despite the aging fleet, IDF identified a "modern segment" of nearly 14 million vehicles from model years 2016 to 2025.

"This segment now accounts for 37.9% of the total VIO," said Evaristo Garcia, CEO of IDF. "The influx of 14 million newer units has effectively counterbalanced the legacy fleet, preventing the average age from climbing despite the survival of older vehicles on the road."

The Chinese Makes Reality Check

The report also clarified the impact of Chinese brands such as MG, BYD and Geely. While capturing high new-sale shares, their penetration in the total Mexico vehicle parc is still in the early stages:

Light Vehicles: Chinese makes represent 1.2% of the total VIO.

Chinese makes represent 1.2% of the total VIO. Medium & Heavy Trucks: Penetration is higher in the commercial sector at 4.5%.

"Showroom success and road reality move at different speeds," Garcia added. "As these makes entered recently, it will take decades to deeply penetrate a fleet of 36.1 million. Legacy makes will continue to dominate demand for the foreseeable future."

About IDF - Integrate Data Facts LLC

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, IDF is the premier provider of automotive aftermarket data and Vehicles in Operation (VIO) analysis for Latin America. Specialized in the automotive aftermarket, the company provides the granular market intelligence necessary for critical distribution and investment decisions. All IDF data is mapped to the Aftermarket Catalog Exchange Standard (ACES). Based in Rochester Hills, Michigan, IDF helps businesses speak the technical language of their customers.

Media Contact:

Evaristo Garcia, CEO

[email protected]

www.idfacts.com

SOURCE IDF - Integrate Data Facts LLC