Meyer Corporation Celebrates 120Th Anniversary Of Farberware®

"Farberware has a unique legacy of being at the center of home life – during the good times and hard times – for generations of American families," says Christopher Banning, Managing Director of Meyer Corporation, U.S. "As we celebrate 120 years of Farberware, we are more committed than ever to providing quality, trusted cookware and bakeware and for mealtimes that bring families together."

Anchoring the new Farberware 120thAnniversary Collection is the Limited Edition 10 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, combining Farberware's iconic styling with a modern twist to bring joy and ease to home cooking. The anniversary collection is crafted from durable, stainless steel with a colorful, gleaming, and easy to maintain enamel exterior in two colors – retro-style Aqua and classic Pewter. The cookware's thick aluminum base – which delivers fast and even heating -- is fully encapsulated and wrapped in an ultra-durable, edge-to-edge magnetic stainless steel plate that ensures the pots and pans are forever-dishwasher-safe, as well as suitable for all cooktops, including induction. Enhancing the classic rounded shape of the anniversary collection are iconic handles, securely attached with dual rivets, and knobs that celebrate the many generations of families who have grown up with Farberware in their kitchens. Thoughtfully updated, the stainless steel set includes a ceramic nonstick frying pan for effortless food release and easy cleanup, and three other cookware essentials that are all large enough to cook for the entire family. Priced at $154.99, the Farberware 120Limited Edition Stainless Steel 10-Piece Set includes: 3 Quart Saucepan with Lid, 6 Quart Stockpot with Lid, 4 Quart Saute Pan with Lid and Helper Handle, 10.25 inch Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan, 12.75-inch Beechwood Solid Spoon, 12.75-inch Beechwood Slotted Spoon, 12.75-inch Beechwood Turner, and complimentary Recipe Card.

For years of baking sweet and savory recipes, the 120 Limited Edition Nonstick 3 Piece Baking Pans Set features solid-gauge steel construction that resists warping, coupled with long-lasting nonstick inside and out for excellent food release and easy cleanup. Styled in eye-catching and on-trend Rose Gold, the dishwasher safe, and oven safe to 450°F baking pans are ideal for baking batches of cookies, as well as roasting weeknight sheet pan dinners. Priced at $25.99, the set includes two 10x15-inch Baking Pans and a larger 11x17-inch Baking Pan.

Completing Farberware's anniversary collection is the 120 Limited Edition 8-Cup Stovetop Percolator , handsomely styled in Pewter. Paying tribute to the enduring power of traditional methods of brewing coffee, the stovetop percolator is prized for extracting a fuller, richer flavor. This classically cool 8-cup percolator is crafted from built-to-last stainless steel and features a comfortable handle and a permanent percolator filter basket, which eliminates the need to use messy paper filters. A tight-fitting lid seals in heat and the sturdy, see-through glass knob lets you know when percolating begins and ends. The 120 Limited Edition 8-Cup Stovetop Percolator is priced at $38.99.

Featuring the tagline, "Made for Every Generation", Farberware's redesigned, user-friendly website welcomes shoppers to experience both the evocatively rich history of Farberware, and the brand's contemporary relevance in home cooking and entertaining. Consumers who visit www.FarberwareCookware.com simultaneously learn about the brand's legacy with archival photography and historical timelines, while also rediscovering the brand's current vibrancy with engaging videos illustrating contemporary families gathered in the kitchen with Farberware. Beyond the creative juxtaposition of old and new offered on the home page, the enhanced site makes it fast and easy for shoppers to explore today's wide assortment of Farberware products for cooking, baking, and coffee brewing.

To make home cooking more fun and as easy and convenient as possible, the site also includes an inspiring and well-organized RECIPE section that's smartly organized by PAN TYPE, MEAL, INGREDIENT and OCCASION. Additionally, a handy FAQ page offers answers and solutions to some of the most vexing queries, such as, "Why is my nonstick pan sticking?" and "Why has my stainless steel cookware discolored?"

For further information on Farberware, consumers are welcomed to visit the company's website, Farberwarecookware.com , Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , Twitter , or YouTube pages, or call its toll-free number, 1-800-809-7166 .

One of the oldest and most trusted brands in America, Farberware® has a rich tradition of offering consumers quality cookware for generations. Widely available at stores nationwide, Farberware® cookware and bakeware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Farberware®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, KitchenAid®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan Nanobond, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

