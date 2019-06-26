MFA | FINN named PR Agency of Record for Travel Alberta

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Alberta has named MFA, a Finn Partners company, as agency of record, responsible for promoting the province's diverse experiences and raising the destination's profile among U.S. travelers. Home to the magnificent Canadian Rockies, Alberta offers an extraordinary blend of outdoor, adventure, culinary, cultural and wellness experiences. The close alignment between Alberta's diverse offerings and MFA's core practice areas made the agency the ideal fit for the destination.

Alberta is home to incredible adventure options, including canoeing around Spirit Island on Maligne Lake.

Alberta tourism generates $8.5 billion annually, supporting 19,000 businesses and 127,000 jobs in communities throughout the province.

"The MFA team's deep knowledge of the travel and outdoor industry in both winter and summer, made them the perfect choice as we strive to create awareness for Alberta as a year-round destination and convert the many U.S. travelers who are not yet considering Alberta as a potential location for leisure, business or education. We are thrilled to be working with a group whose personal and professional interests align so closely with ours," said Susan Darch, Director of Global Media & Content for Travel Alberta. "MFA brings the nimbleness we need to identify and capitalize on trends, paired with the depth and expertise of a global agency. From highlighting the bucket list-worthy experiences, hidden gems and the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit guiding the culinary, arts, craftsmanship and brew/distilling scenes, to positioning fall and winter as must-visit seasons, to celebrating the unique opportunity to experience an outdoor paradise book-ended by sophisticated urban experiences, MFA's work will shine a light on the many ways Alberta is breathtaking, enriching, welcoming and accessible to travelers."

"We love how closely Travel Alberta aligns with our expertise and our team's passions," said Missy Farren, Managing Partner at Finn Partners. "Our group of adventurers, snow-lovers, foodies, music connoisseurs, cultural enthusiasts, nature-lovers and wellness devotees are excited to bring the stories, sights and experiences of Alberta to U.S. audiences."

MFA specializes in working with lifestyle clients across the outdoors, wellness, travel, sports and consumer products. Other client experience includes Westin Hotels & Resorts, Burton Snowboards, lululemon, Quiksilver, Confluence Outdoor, Stance, Disney and Target, to name a few. MFA was acquired by Finn Partners in October 2018.

About Travel Alberta

Travel Alberta is the destination promotion organization for the Government of Alberta, showcasing Alberta's tourism experiences to potential travellers in Canada and internationally. Travel Alberta also provides marketing expertise and support to Alberta-based tourism businesses to help them take their businesses to the next level. Established as a crown corporation in 2009, Travel Alberta is mandated to promote the province as a top tourism destination and support the Government of Alberta in the development of tourism policy, advocacy, research, visitor services and product development.

About Finn Partners

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has quadrupled in size in eight years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 700 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI Worldwide. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are located in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

