Mfused Introduces FLO: The Generic Battery Killer

New 510 thread battery redefines accessibility with advanced features, precision control, and no-compromise performance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mfused, a leading cannabis technology company specializing in custom smart all-in-one vaporizers, today announced the launch of FLO, a next-generation 510 thread stick battery designed to challenge one of the industry's most overlooked assumptions: that entry-level batteries must sacrifice performance, consistency, and design.

With FLO, Mfused turns its focus to a category long defined by genericism. While stick batteries have historically served as the most accessible entry point into vaping, they have often lacked innovation, leaving consumers to navigate inconsistent performance and limited functionality. FLO is engineered to change that, raising the baseline for what a battery can be without raising the barrier to entry.

Designed to pair seamlessly with Mfused's ION tank cartridge platform, FLO delivers a more integrated experience that prioritizes oil integrity, flavor clarity, and user control. At the core of the device is Kore Optimization Mode, or K.O. Mode, a proprietary 15-second extended draw engineered to protect oil quality while delivering smooth, consistent vapor production. The device also features Cold Start Technology to gently prime oil, helping preserve terpene expression from the first pull.

"For years, battery performance has fallen short of consumer expectations," said Yung Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Mfused. "With FLO, we focused on elevating every aspect of the experience, from reliability to ease of use, delivering a device that offers greater control and consistent performance without driving up cost or compromising on quality."

FLO introduces a suite of modern features rarely seen in traditional stick batteries, including a built-in OLED screen display for real-time feedback, variable temperature control, and a multi-function control button that puts precision in the hands of the user. USB-C charging ensures fast, reliable power, while Ninja Mode allows for discreet use by turning off visible lights during operation.

Engineered for everyday use, FLO combines performance with personalization. The compact form factor is available in five distinct colorways, SF Black, Knockout Red, Flo Teal, Flux Purple, and SF White, giving consumers the ability to choose a device that reflects their style without sacrificing function.

FLO will be available in Arizona, Maryland, Missouri, New York, and Washington, with rollout beginning this month.

For more information on Mfused and FLO, visit https://www.mfused.com/

About Mfused

Mfused is a leading cannabis technology company specializing in custom smart all-in-one vaporizer devices with operations in Arizona, Maryland, New York and Washington. Founded in Washington state in 2012 by co-founders Adam Melero, Yung Tan, and Jeff Freeman, Mfused quickly became the largest cannabis brand based in the Pacific Northwest. Today, Mfused remains fully self-funded, highly profitable and consistently ranks among the best-selling vaporizer brands in the markets where it operates, known for its innovative use of extraction, formulation and hardware technology.

SOURCE Mfused