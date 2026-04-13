Mfused Introduces ION: The Cartridge, Reengineered

New hardware platform redefines vape performance with precision engineering, premium materials, and a focus on consistency

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mfused, a leading cannabis technology company specializing in custom smart all-in-one vaporizers, today announced the launch of ION, a next-generation vape cartridge designed to challenge the industry's most accepted assumption: that all 510 cartridges are the same.

With ION, Mfused builds on oil expertise developed through its Super Fog brand and dives deeper into the performance of the hardware itself. The company has completely reengineered the cartridge from the inside out to elevate both flavor and vapor production. Built to bring out the full expression of the oil while delivering dense, satisfying clouds. The ceramic heating system is tuned for low-temperature vaporization, preserving delicate terpenes and unlocking a cleaner, more flavorful profile on every pull. Precision airflow is calibrated to balance draw resistance and vapor density, giving users both smooth hits and bigger clouds without sacrificing taste. Paired with high-quality internal materials that minimize heat degradation, ION is engineered to protect oil integrity while maximizing flavor clarity and cloud output from first pull to last.

"For too long, consumers have accepted clogging, leaking, and inconsistency as part of the vape experience," said Yung Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Mfused. "ION is our answer to that problem. We built this cartridge to perform the way consumers expect every time, without compromise."

A structural rethink of 510 hardware, each ION tank features a proprietary mouthpiece, stainless steel internal components, glass tank body, leak-resistant technology, and universal 510 thread compatibility. The launch includes a lineup of Super Fog TWISTED formulations in nine bold and distinct colorways, bringing fan-favorite strain profiles like Baja Blazed, Galactic Grape, Blu Razz, Rainbow Cloud, Peach Halos, Swirly Temple, Lemon Loopz, Wild Watermelon and Faderade. The collection will also offer Super Fog FIRE strains in a white glass tank body, and Super Fog LOUD strains in a black glass tank body.

ION marks the beginning of a more integrated, system-driven approach to vape technology, with a complementary battery set to follow. IONs will roll out initially in New York and Washington, with additional market launches planned throughout 2026.

For more information on Mfused and ION, visit http://www.mfused.com/ion.

About MFUSED

Mfused is a leading cannabis technology company specializing in custom smart all-in-one vaporizer devices with operations in Arizona, Maryland, New York and Washington. Founded in Washington state in 2012 by co-founders Adam Melero, Yung Tan, and Jeff Freeman, Mfused quickly became the largest cannabis brand based in the Pacific Northwest. Today, Mfused remains fully self-funded, highly profitable and consistently ranks among the best-selling vaporizer brands in the markets where it operates, known for its innovative use of extraction, formulation and hardware technology.

SOURCE Mfused