Mfused Launches FC Super Fog Collection in Collaboration with Seattle Muralist Shogo Ota

The Limited-Edition FC Super Fog Suite of Products and Immersive Campaign is Rooted in Pacific Northwest Art and Soccer Culture

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mfused, a leading cannabis technology company specializing in custom smart all-in-one vaporizers, today announced a collaboration with acclaimed Seattle-based muralist and designer Shogo Ota, alongside the launch of FC Super Fog, a limited-edition FC Super Fog product suite and 360-degree marketing campaign timed to one of the largest sporting events on the planet. The initiative spans product design, apparel, content, and retail activations across key Mfused markets including Washington, New York, Arizona, and Maryland, with additional markets to follow.

FC Super Fog

At the center of the campaign is a custom pattern created exclusively by Shogo Ota and applied across the entire FC Super Fog line. Shogo Ota is a Japanese artist based in Seattle best known for his larger-than-life murals and distinct visual language. He also serves as the official artist behind Seattle's FIFA World Cup 2026 poster. The partnership grounds FC Super Fog in a unified visual system built on Mfused's roots in Washington state and the global energy of one of the world's most popular sports, soccer.

The FC Super Fog collection features four products, each rendered in limited packaging. The lineup includes Jefé Plus, Super Fog's flagship all-in-one device featuring an OLED display and smart temperature controls; FLO, the all new high-performance 510 battery; ION, the recently launched next-generation cartridge; and Fattys, a kief-coated THCA melted diamond pre-roll available exclusively in Arizona and Maryland. The collection also includes a range of FC Super Fog merchandise including moisture-wicking jerseys, scarves, soccer balls, pins, and more, designed to bring the campaign experience off-shelf and into the world.

"When we started thinking about FC Super Fog, we knew the creative had to be exceptional," said Yung Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Mfused. "Bringing in Shogo was the move that made everything click. His work carries the DNA of the Pacific Northwest in a way that felt completely authentic to us. This isn't a campaign we slapped on a product. It's a fully realized creative world that reflects our brand ethos."

"I approach every collaboration as an opportunity to create something that feels specific to the place, the people and the moment," said Shogo Ota. "Working with Mfused on the FC Super Fog collection was a chance to bring together Pacific Northwest identity, soccer culture, and a brand that genuinely understands how to connect with its community. The pattern we built together is designed to feel like it belongs: on the product, on the jersey, on the wall. I'm proud of what we made."

Alongside the product launch, Mfused is releasing a short documentary titled "Shogo Ota x Super Fog," a nearly three-minute film exploring Ota's roots in Washington and Japan, the cultural significance of the FC Super Fog moment, and commentary from Mfused's SVP of Marketing, Mark Shin on how the collaboration came to life.

FC Super Fog products launch May 18, 2026, in Washington, Arizona, New York, and Maryland, with additional markets to follow. The campaign runs through August 15, 2026. For more information, visit www.mfused.com.

About Mfused

Mfused is a leading cannabis technology company specializing in custom smart all-in-one vaporizer devices with operations in Arizona, Maryland, New York and Washington. Founded in Washington state in 2012 by co-founders Adam Melero, Yung Tan, and Jeff Freeman, Mfused quickly became the largest cannabis brand based in the Pacific Northwest. Today, Mfused remains fully self-funded, highly profitable and consistently ranks among the best-selling vaporizer brands in the markets where it operates, known for its innovative use of extraction, formulation and hardware technology.

About Shogo Ota

Shogo Ota is a Japanese-American muralist and designer based in the Pacific Northwest. Known for his ability to adapt to a wide range of visual styles and create work that is both inclusive and representative of local communities, Ota has collaborated with brands, agencies, and institutions across the region. He is the official artist behind Seattle's FIFA World Cup 2026 poster.

SOURCE Mfused