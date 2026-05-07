Mfused Launches in Missouri Through Partnership with Curio Wellness

Super Fog and Select Mfused Products Now Available at Dispensaries Statewide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mfused, a leading cannabis technology company specializing in custom smart all-in-one vaporizers, today announced that select Mfused products are now available in Missouri through its strategic partnership with Curio Wellness, an industry-leading, vertically integrated cannabis company.

This launch marks Mfused's official entry into the Missouri market, bringing its proprietary hardware technology and premium formulations to consumers across the state. Products are available at Curio Wellness retail and select dispensary locations across the state.

The Missouri rollout builds on the previously announced partnership between Mfused and Curio Wellness in Maryland and represents a key milestone in the company's broader U.S. expansion strategy. Through the partnership, Curio Wellness supports local production, distribution and retail availability of Mfused products in Missouri.

"Our expansion into Missouri marks an important step in our broader growth strategy as we continue to bring Mfused products to new markets," said Yung Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Mfused. "Curio Wellness has demonstrated a strong commitment to quality and operational excellence, and we are pleased to expand our partnership as we enter this market."

Mfused's initial Missouri lineup will be under its Super Fog brand, featuring its industry-leading Jefé all-in-one vapes and Fattys pre-rolls.

"Expanding our partnership with Mfused into Missouri reflects our shared focus on delivering high-quality cannabis products to a growing consumer base," said Matt O'Neal, Regional President Midwest, Curio Wellness. "Mfused's product portfolio complements our existing offerings and supports our efforts to provide a diverse selection to consumers across the state."

For more information on Mfused, visit www.mfused.com.

About Mfused

Mfused is a leading cannabis technology company specializing in custom smart all-in-one vaporizer devices with operations in Arizona, Maryland, New York and Washington. Founded in Washington state in 2012 by co-founders Adam Melero, Yung Tan, and Jeff Freeman, Mfused quickly became the largest cannabis brand based in the Pacific Northwest. Today, Mfused remains fully self-funded, highly profitable and consistently ranks among the best-selling vaporizer brands in the markets where it operates, known for its innovative use of extraction, formulation and hardware technology.

About Curio Wellness

Curio Wellness is an industry-leading, vertically integrated cannabis company committed to advancing patient and consumer well-being through science, innovation, and operational excellence. With a growing national footprint, Curio delivers innovative, high-quality products paired with best-in-class retail experiences. Learn more at curiowellness.com.

SOURCE Mfused