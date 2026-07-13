Mfused Introduces LIVE: A New Standard for Premium Cannabis Vapes

Real live resin and live rosin meet purpose-built technology in limited-release drops crafted for today's discerning cannabis consumer.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mfused, a leading cannabis technology company specializing in custom smart all-in-one vaporizers, today announced the launch of LIVE, a new collection of limited-release, specially tuned, cannabis vapes designed to deliver the fullest expression of fresh frozen cannabis. Combining real live resin or live rosin with a carefully balanced distillate blend and purpose-built hardware, LIVE delivers authentic flavor, exceptional potency and a consistently elevated experience for consumers who demand uncompromising quality.

LIVE

Unlike traditional live resin or distillate products, LIVE is crafted using a proprietary formulation that blends strain-true live resin or live rosin with high potency distillate to preserve the plant's natural terpene profile while delivering the potency and consistency today's consumers expect. Every formulation is encased in a signature, specially tuned, Mfused Jefé Plus vaporizer and contains naturally occurring cannabis terpenes from fresh frozen flower with no added botanical terpenes.

Released in limited drops that are never reproduced, each LIVE SKU is identified by a numbered release that marks its place in the collection. Once a release retires, it does not return, reinforcing the brand's commitment to craftsmanship, quality and authenticity over mass production.

"At Mfused, we've always believed the best products come from respecting the plant while continuing to push innovation forward," said Yung Tan, CEO of Mfused. "LIVE represents that philosophy. We built this collection for consumers who appreciate authentic cannabis flavor but also expect the reliability, performance and precision that modern technology can deliver. Every decision, from the formulation to the hardware to our limited-release approach, was made intentionally to create an experience that stands apart."

Depending on the market, LIVE is available in either Blasted, a live resin and distillate blend, or Pressed, a live rosin and distillate blend. Purpose-built hardware designed specifically for high-terpene extracts complements each formulation, preserving the plant's natural flavor profile while delivering smooth, consistent performance with every draw.

The launch reinforces Mfused's continued investment in premium cannabis experiences following the successful introductions of ION, its next-generation cartridge platform, and FLO, its proprietary battery platform. Together, the portfolio reflects the company's ongoing commitment to reimagining every component of the cannabis vaping experience through thoughtful design, advanced engineering and uncompromising product quality.

LIVE will launch in select markets beginning July 2026, with future limited releases introduced throughout the year. Because each drop is produced only once, retired releases will not be restocked.

About Mfused

Mfused is a leading cannabis technology company specializing in custom smart all-in-one vaporizer devices with operations in Arizona, Maryland, New York and Washington. Founded in Washington state in 2012 by co-founders Adam Melero, Yung Tan, and Jeff Freeman, Mfused quickly became the largest cannabis brand based in the Pacific Northwest. Today, Mfused remains fully self-funded, highly profitable and consistently ranks among the best-selling vaporizer brands in the markets where it operates, known for its innovative use of extraction, formulation and hardware technology.

SOURCE Mfused