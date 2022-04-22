MG Properties Acquires 215-Unit Community in Orange County's Placentia

Jeff Gleiberman, MG Properties' Managing Director, said "The Herald is ideal addition to our Southern California portfolio. We believe Orange County has strong fundamentals and is positioned well for growth in the near term."

The seller, Lyon Living, was represented by Mark Peterson, Joseph Smolen, Geoff Boler and Jonathan Merhut of Eastdil Secured. The property was financed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Real Estate Management L.P., originated by Lee Redmond and Greg Stampley also of Eastdil Secured.

To learn more visit: www.heraldapartments.com

ABOUT MG PROPERTIES

MG Properties is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 28,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon, including 95 communities. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com.

SOURCE MG Properties