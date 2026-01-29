MG Properties Acquires Dylan Point Loma Apartments in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Properties, a San Diego–based multifamily real estate investment firm, announced today the acquisition of Dylan Point Loma Apartments, a multifamily community located in the highly sought-after Point Loma neighborhood of San Diego.

Dylan Point Loma Apartments in San Diego, CA

Dylan Point Loma is situated in one of San Diego's most desirable coastal submarkets, offering residents convenient access to major employment centers, beaches, dining, and entertainment. The community features oversized floorplans averaging 1,134 square feet and garages for each unit. The acquisition aligns with MG Properties' long-term strategy of investing in high-quality apartment communities in strong West Coast markets.

"This acquisition represents a compelling opportunity to expand our footprint in San Diego, a submarket where our business first started," said Jeff Gleiberman, President of MG Properties. "Dylan Point Loma is well positioned to benefit from the area's strong fundamentals, and we look forward to enhancing the community while continuing to deliver an exceptional living experience for residents."

MG Properties plans to implement targeted capital improvements and operational enhancements designed to further elevate the property while preserving its neighborhood character.

The transaction underscores MG Properties' continued expertise in the San Diego multifamily market and its commitment to long-term ownership of well-located communities.

The seller, LaSalle, was represented by Rachel Parsons and Derrek Ostrzyzek with CBRE. Financing for the transaction was provided by Fannie Mae and arranged by Scott Peterson, Bill Childs and Brian Cruz with CBRE.

ABOUT MG PROPERTIES

MG Properties is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG Properties was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 32,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, and Oregon, across 115 communities. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com

SOURCE MG Properties