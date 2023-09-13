MG Properties Expands Multifamily Reach with an $89.75M Bay Area Acquisition

News provided by

MG Properties

13 Sep, 2023, 15:25 ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Properties, a leading real estate investment and management company, announced its recent acquisition of Artist Walk Apartments, located in Fremont, California.

Artist Walk is a 185-unit mixed-use community with 30,000 sq. ft. of ground floor retail, completed in 2017. Strategically situated in the heart of Fremont, the dynamic mix of popular local retail tenants has created a vibrant mixed-use community, supporting a sense of community and providing onsite amenities for residents.

Continue Reading
MG Properties Expands Multifamily Reach with an $89.75M Bay Area Acquisition
MG Properties Expands Multifamily Reach with an $89.75M Bay Area Acquisition

"We are thrilled to welcome Artist Walk Apartments to the MG Properties portfolio," said Jeff Gleiberman, President of MG Properties. "We continue to believe in the long-term economic potential of the Bay Area and are pleased to add another high quality property to our portfolio there."

The seller, Clarion Partners, was represented by Jason Parr, Seth Siegel, and Scott MacDonald of Cushman and Wakefield. Financing for the transaction was provided by Freddie Mac and arranged by CBRE Capital Markets' Andrew Behrens, Jesse Weber, and Stephen Baird.

To learn more visit: https://www.rentartistwalk.com

ABOUT MG PROPERTIES
MG Properties is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG Properties was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 28,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon, across 102 communities. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com

SOURCE MG Properties

Also from this source

MG Properties Acquires Artesia Apartments in Everett, WA for $61.6 Million

MG Properties Expands Colorado Presence with $67.15M Castle Rock Multifamily Acquisition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.