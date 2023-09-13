SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Properties, a leading real estate investment and management company, announced its recent acquisition of Artist Walk Apartments, located in Fremont, California.

Artist Walk is a 185-unit mixed-use community with 30,000 sq. ft. of ground floor retail, completed in 2017. Strategically situated in the heart of Fremont, the dynamic mix of popular local retail tenants has created a vibrant mixed-use community, supporting a sense of community and providing onsite amenities for residents.

MG Properties Expands Multifamily Reach with an $89.75M Bay Area Acquisition

"We are thrilled to welcome Artist Walk Apartments to the MG Properties portfolio," said Jeff Gleiberman, President of MG Properties. "We continue to believe in the long-term economic potential of the Bay Area and are pleased to add another high quality property to our portfolio there."

The seller, Clarion Partners, was represented by Jason Parr, Seth Siegel, and Scott MacDonald of Cushman and Wakefield. Financing for the transaction was provided by Freddie Mac and arranged by CBRE Capital Markets' Andrew Behrens, Jesse Weber, and Stephen Baird.

ABOUT MG PROPERTIES

MG Properties is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG Properties was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 28,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon, across 102 communities. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com

SOURCE MG Properties