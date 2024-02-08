MGI Named a Finalist in the 2024 Edison Awards™ for Innovative DNBSEQ-T20x2* Gene Sequencer

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech, a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today announced its nomination as a finalist for the 2024 Edison Awards™ in the "Health, Medical & Biotech" category for the outstanding innovation and distinguished impact of its DNBSEQ-T20x2* gene sequencer.

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards™ is as one of the oldest and most esteemed technology honors globally. Named after the American inventor Thomas Edison and known as "the Oscars of tech," this prestigious event has previously recognized the achievements of luminaries, such as General Motors, SpaceX, LG Electronics USA and Logitech, for their exceptional contribution to service development and innovation.

All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and a Panel of Judges. The panel is comprised of more than 3,000 industry experts, senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing, and education, as well as past winners. The "Health, Medical & Biotech" category, in particular, honors products and services that have made a profound impact on patients and healthcare providers.

MGI's revolutionary DNBSEQ-T20x2* ultra-high-throughput sequencer has been in the limelight since its launch in February 2023 for successfully lowering genome sequencing costs to below $100 per genome. This breakthrough enables sequencing of a greater number of samples, or a more in-depth, informative, and accurate analysis per sample.

The commercial success of DNBSEQ-T20x2* has not only elevated sequencing capabilities, but also propelled global scientific discoveries by doubling the efficiency of DNA sequencing. With its ultra-high throughput and excellent cost-efficiency, the sequencer is contributing to the development of the global genetic industry and driving progress in understanding the human genome and medical applications.

Following its launch, DNBSEQ-T20×2* has gained widespread adoption among globally leading research institutions and healthcare providers, including corporate orders by Shanghai-based JMDNA Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd and Prepaire Labs, a healthcare technology company in Abu Dhabi. DNBSEQ-T20×2* has also garnered numerous awards, including the 2023 R&D 100 Awards, BEYOND Healthcare Innovation Award, 2023 BioTech Breakthrough Awards, and 2023 Globee® Awards, for its cutting-edge innovation.

The Edison Awards™ Gala is scheduled to take place on April 18 in Fort Myers, Florida, where results will be announced.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers*, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn or YouTube .

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Edison Awards™

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2021, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com .

