MGI Named a Finalist in the 2024 Edison Awards™ for Innovative DNBSEQ-T20x2* Gene Sequencer

News provided by

MGI

08 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech, a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today announced its nomination as a finalist for the 2024 Edison Awards™ in the "Health, Medical & Biotech" category for the outstanding innovation and distinguished impact of its DNBSEQ-T20x2* gene sequencer.

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards™ is as one of the oldest and most esteemed technology honors globally. Named after the American inventor Thomas Edison and known as "the Oscars of tech," this prestigious event has previously recognized the achievements of luminaries, such as General Motors, SpaceX, LG Electronics USA and Logitech, for their exceptional contribution to service development and innovation.

All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and a Panel of Judges. The panel is comprised of more than 3,000 industry experts, senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing, and education, as well as past winners. The "Health, Medical & Biotech" category, in particular, honors products and services that have made a profound impact on patients and healthcare providers.

MGI's revolutionary DNBSEQ-T20x2* ultra-high-throughput sequencer has been in the limelight since its launch in February 2023 for successfully lowering genome sequencing costs to below $100 per genome. This breakthrough enables sequencing of a greater number of samples, or a more in-depth, informative, and accurate analysis per sample.

The commercial success of DNBSEQ-T20x2* has not only elevated sequencing capabilities, but also propelled global scientific discoveries by doubling the efficiency of DNA sequencing. With its ultra-high throughput and excellent cost-efficiency, the sequencer is contributing to the development of the global genetic industry and driving progress in understanding the human genome and medical applications.

Following its launch, DNBSEQ-T20×2* has gained widespread adoption among globally leading research institutions and healthcare providers, including corporate orders by Shanghai-based JMDNA Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd and Prepaire Labs, a healthcare technology company in Abu Dhabi. DNBSEQ-T20×2* has also garnered numerous awards, including the 2023 R&D 100 Awards, BEYOND Healthcare Innovation Award, 2023 BioTech Breakthrough Awards, and 2023 Globee® Awards, for its cutting-edge innovation.  

The Edison Awards™ Gala is scheduled to take place on April 18 in Fort Myers, Florida, where results will be announced.

About MGI
MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers*, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on TwitterLinkedIn or YouTube.
*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Edison Awards
Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2021, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

SOURCE MGI

Also from this source

MGI: Closing the Cancer Care Gap with the Power of Precision Oncology

MGI: Closing the Cancer Care Gap with the Power of Precision Oncology

According to American Cancer Society, Cancer causes about 1 in every 6 deaths globally, more than AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria combined. Today, it ...
MGI Unveils Comprehensive Expansion of Automation Product Lines for Life Science and Healthcare Research

MGI Unveils Comprehensive Expansion of Automation Product Lines for Life Science and Healthcare Research

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (referred to as MGI), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools and technology for life science and healthcare research, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.