LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a beautiful day at Bellagio, operated by MGM Resorts International and part of the Luxury Collection by Marriott Bonvoy. The Fountains of Bellagio celebrated a milestone with the debut of its 40th show, set to "Beautiful Day" by U2 and choreographed by Marriott Bonvoy Elite member, Scott Krupa. Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Krupa had been waiting for the perfect Marriott Bonvoy Moment to tap into his points to make his bid – and now he is part of the Fountains' history.

MGM Collection Unveils First Fountains of Bellagio Show Choreographed by a Guest

For the first time ever, a guest has been invited to create a show for the renowned Las Vegas landmark, made possible through Marriott Bonvoy Moments® inspired by MGM Collection. These unmatched experiences, giving members an all-access pass to a world beyond the ordinary, were launched in celebration of the alliance between hospitality powerhouses Marriott International and MGM Resorts International, and the debut of MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy.

The Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform offers members once-in-a-lifetime experiences like the one Krupa enjoyed. Members can redeem points they have earned through hotel stays and everyday purchases for entertainment, culinary, sports, arts, and lifestyle experiences. This unprecedented opportunity to choreograph the Fountains of Bellagio highlights the extraordinary experiences that can be offered only by MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy.

"When I discovered this incredible Marriott Bonvoy Moments opportunity to choreograph the Fountains of Bellagio show, I couldn't resist, and I eagerly redeemed my points for an experience beyond anything I had ever imagined," said Krupa. "Being able to express my creativity through the Fountains is something I will cherish forever. I carefully considered not only the visual impact of the show, but the emotions it would evoke in the huge crowds that constantly gather to watch."

Krupa, who is a long-time Marriott Bonvoy member and passionate about music, lighting and the arts, bid on this exclusive package which he redeemed for more than 2.4 million Marriott Bonvoy points. The experience began by learning the sophisticated technology and intricate process of the stunning water performance. Armed with newfound knowledge and inspiration, Krupa then stepped into the role of maestro and worked closely with the creative team at WET to select the music, guide the artistry of the aquatic choreography, and turn his creative vision into reality.

As the culmination of this journey, Krupa celebrated the show premiere along with his friends and family at Bellagio's The Mayfair Supper Club. His masterpiece will now join the Fountains' rotation of 40 breathtaking performances, delighting millions of visitors from around the world.

"Choreographing a show for the Fountains of Bellagio illustrates the extraordinary experiences we strive to create for our members through MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, leaving them with memories that will last a lifetime," said Peggy Roe, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. "Our relationship with MGM Resorts underscores Marriott's dedication to providing unparalleled access and value to our Marriott Bonvoy community. With this spectacular opportunity, one of our loyal members was able to pursue their passion while adding a new chapter to the legacy of this iconic Las Vegas attraction. This is a taste of the truly unique and larger-than-life experiences we will continue to offer with Marriott Bonvoy Moments inspired by MGM Collection."

Ann Hoff, President and COO of Bellagio, said, "Our mission at Bellagio is to provide unforgettable opportunities for our guests, and this remarkable show created by a loyal Marriott Bonvoy member is a perfect example of that commitment. The Fountains are beloved by millions of visitors from around the world and we look forward to sharing with them this extraordinary new show that beautifully combines the essence and energy of the Bellagio experience."

The Fountains of Bellagio captivate guests daily with complimentary, awe-inspiring productions. The schedule is as follows:

Every 30 minutes: Monday – Friday, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday and holidays, noon – 8 p.m.

Sunday, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Every 15 minutes: Daily, 8 p.m. – midnight

Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Marriott Bonvoy members can earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points at MGM Collection destinations with qualifying stays and enjoy unique benefits when they reserve through Marriott's booking channels. More beautiful days and Marriott Bonvoy Moments are in store this fall when the Formula 1® Las Vegas Grand Prix brings 3.8 miles of speed and thrills to the Fountains. MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy will launch several ultimate moments centered on the Bellagio Fountain Club. Perched above the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™, the exclusive Club offers a unique setting over the Bellagio Lake with views of the main straight.

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy reservations are bookable via Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy app, with 16 iconic hotels and resorts across the country, including Strip destinations such as Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort & Casino, Las Vegas; ARIA Resort & Casino, Autograph Collection; The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection; Park MGM Las Vegas, a Tribute Portfolio Resort; Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Collection; regional properties in New Jersey, Mississippi, Michigan, Maryland and Massachusetts; and many others.

Visit mgmcollection.marriott.com and follow along via @mgmcollection.

About MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy creates unforgettable, larger-than-life memories with exhibitions of brilliance and extraordinary service for the reveler in all of us. With an unrivaled portfolio of hotels and resorts, MGM Collection includes Las Vegas icons such as Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Collection, and gaming paradises across the United States, such as MGM Springfield. MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy is the groundbreaking strategic alliance between MGM Resorts International and Marriott International, and participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Bellagio

Inspired by the beautiful villages of Europe, Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, overlooks a Mediterranean-blue, 8 ½-acre lake in which fountains perform a magnificent aquatic ballet. Award-winning dining including its newest addition The Mayfair Supper Club, a world-class art gallery, the exquisite Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, the stunning performance of "O" by Cirque du Soleil, a sumptuous spa and salon and exclusive luxury shopping all work together to compose the symphony that is Bellagio. Bellagio is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit bellagio.com, call toll free at (888) 987-6667 or find us on Instagram, Facebook and X.

