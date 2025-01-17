MGM GRAND ANNOUNCES $300 MILLION ROOM AND SUITE REMODEL

"MGM Grand has long been recognized as the center of entertainment and excitement in Las Vegas and these newly remodeled rooms, coupled with new attractions on the horizon, demonstrate our commitment to evolving the guest experience for both leisure and business travelers," said Mike Neubecker, President & COO of MGM Grand. "These new rooms are a significant milestone in the property's evolution as MGM Grand positions itself for the exciting developments set for the south end of The Strip."

The first phase of the main tower's newly remodeled rooms will be available for reservation beginning March 1, 2025.

These new rooms and suites add to the diverse collection of remodeled accommodations available at MGM Grand, including the 700-room Studio Tower which was completed in 2022.

Room Design Highlights

Designed by global architecture firm Gensler, in partnership with MGM Resorts Design & Development, the main tower remodel draws inspiration from the glamour of the disco era, seamlessly combined with modern elements to create an atmosphere that is both playful and elegant. Bold artwork and dynamic patterns will take guests on a journey through time, celebrating the resort's rich history and legacy of excitement and entertainment, while embracing its forward-looking vision.

The remodeled guest rooms are thoughtfully designed to meet the evolving needs of contemporary travelers by blending functionality, comfort and style. Bathrooms are upgraded with spacious walk-in showers with sleek glass enclosures and bright porcelain finishes creating a serene, spa-like ambiance. Integrated closets, complete with mirrored, illuminated interiors, will maximize storage and streamline the room's layout for effortless organization. Enhanced blackout drapery will eliminate light for a restful sleep, complemented by brighter materials for a more spacious feel. Wall-mounted TVs will free up valuable surface space and minibar units will now include separate guest-use refrigerators for added convenience.

King Rooms will feature rich walnut wood finishes, warm gray textured wall coverings and vibrant carpet designs. Meanwhile, Queen Rooms will showcase lighter gray stone finishes, vertical sconce accents and tailored headboards, providing a spacious and sophisticated retreat. Upgraded media consoles across all rooms will feature a striking starburst wood pattern, enhancing the overall aesthetic. For added guest convenience, charging stations with USB, USB-C and traditional outlets will be conveniently located on both sides of the bed, while Smart TVs will elevate the in-room entertainment experience.

New Selection of Suites

With this remodel, MGM Grand will add 111 suites to its main tower for a total of 753, ranging in size from 675 to 2,572 square feet.

These newly designed suites will feature a refined blend of dark ebony and walnut wood finishes, accentuated by lighter tones and sheer roller shades that create a brighter, more inviting atmosphere. The livable entertainment areas will include comfortable sectionals and lenticular artwork that transforms based on the viewer's perspective. Bathrooms in the suites will also be fully remodeled, offering double mirrors and new showers. Suite upgrades include reconfigured layouts with enhanced privacy, multi-functional spaces for work and entertainment, and elevated finishes like quartz bathroom benches and illuminated mirrors.

Artwork

Original artwork will play an important role in the design, with each room and corridor featuring unique pieces that reflect the past, present and future of MGM Grand. Throughout the corridors, guests will be greeted by artwork that tells a story of exploration and self-discovery, including LED art pieces reminiscent of the vibrant disco era. The floral and dreamy patterns of the carpet, along with light wood wall coverings, will create a warm welcome to the newly remodeled rooms.



New Resort Experiences

In addition to the hotel's newly designed rooms and suites, MGM Grand is introducing several new dining venues and attractions, enriching the fully integrated resort experience and furthering its legacy as a premier entertainment destination. Developments include the early 2025 opening of Netflix Bites, featuring cuisine inspired by hit Netflix shows; and the summer launch of Palm Tree Beach Club, a tropical-inspired day club from world-renown DJ Kygo's Palm Tree Crew.

About MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, "The Entertainment Authority," offers the ultimate Las Vegas experience with a variety of accommodations to serve every need and signature dining by top celebrity chefs including Tom Colicchio, Wolfgang Puck, Joël Robuchon and Morimoto. In addition to a pampering spa and salon and an elaborate conference center with more than 850,000 square feet of meeting space, the hotel offers a wide range of world-class entertainment at MGM Grand Garden Arena; the epic KÀ by Cirque du Soleil; world-famous dance crew Jabbawockeez; master illusionist David Copperfield; Topgolf Las Vegas; Brad Garrett's Comedy Club; and Hakkasan Las Vegas. MGM Grand is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mgmgrand.com , call toll free at (877) 880-0880, or find us on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

