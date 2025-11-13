MGM Grand Completes $300 Million Room and Suite Remodel, Welcoming New Era for Iconic Las Vegas Resort

All-New Rooms and Suites Now Bookable for Guests

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a bold new chapter in Las Vegas hospitality, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino unveils an entirely new collection of 3,969 rooms and suites in its main tower, blending sleek contemporary design with exceptional comfort. The $300 million transformation features sophisticated interiors inspired by the glamour and energy of the disco era, embracing the hotel's vibrant legacy as an icon of entertainment. Guests can now book the remodeled accommodations, which complement MGM Grand's innovative lineup of new dining and entertainment offerings.

MGM Grand in Las Vegas completes $300M room and suite remodel. Shown here: MGM Terrace Suite. CREDIT: MGM Resorts International

"MGM Grand has long stood out as one of the most iconic resorts on The Strip, and this remodel marks an ambitious step forward in the resort's evolution," said Mike Neubecker, President & COO of MGM Grand. "Inspired by our guests' feedback, we've designed rooms that deliver what both business and leisure travelers value most, providing a thoughtful balance of style, comfort and functionality."

Designed by global architecture firm Gensler in partnership with MGM Resorts Design & Development, the remodeled rooms and suites were crafted with the modern traveler in mind. Bathrooms now feature spa-like walk-in showers with sleek glass enclosures and bright porcelain finishes. Integrated, illuminated closets maximize storage and streamline organization, and enhanced blackout drapery ensures complete darkness for a restful sleep. Brighter materials open the space and provide an airier feel, complemented by wall-mounted Smart TVs that free up valuable surface space. Minibar units have been upgraded to include separate guest-use refrigerators for added convenience.

The remodel evokes the charm of the disco era with bold artwork and patterns, creating a space that is both playful and refined. MGM King rooms feature rich walnut finishes and vibrant carpeting, while MGM Two Queen rooms are designed with soft gray stone, vertical sconces and tailored headboards. Modern conveniences include charging stations with USB, USB-C and traditional outlets on both sides of the bed, along with upgraded media consoles. Custom artwork, including LED installations, is displayed throughout the rooms and corridors, reflecting the tower's disco-inspired aesthetic.

An additional 111 suites were added to the hotel's collection, bringing the total to 753. Ranging from 675 to 1,784 square feet, these elevated accommodations offer refined finishes, bright open layouts and inviting sectionals, with reconfigured floor plans that provide greater privacy and versatile spaces for both work and relaxation. Suite bathrooms were fully refreshed with double mirrors, quartz benches and upgraded showers.

In tandem with the room remodel, MGM Grand recently debuted several new experiences, including NETFLIX BITES, a first-of-its-kind dining venue inspired by hit Netflix shows; Palm Tree Beach Club, a tropical-inspired day club by DJ Kygo's Palm Tree Crew; and The FRIENDS™ Experience, an attraction that invites fans of the iconic television series FRIENDS™ to step into the world of the show through a fully interactive, photo-ready environment. The resort also introduced FREQNCY, a brand-new, high-energy, immersive residency from the world-famous dance crew Jabbawockeez, while Morimoto, MGM Grand's contemporary Japanese restaurant, is undergoing an exciting design and menu refresh slated to debut in late November.

