MGM Resorts donates $250,000 to McCain Institute to combat Human Trafficking

"We are so grateful for the support of MGM Resorts International. This contribution allows us to deepen our work to protect our communities' most at-risk and vulnerable citizens from exploitation and abuse," said Cindy H. McCain, who serves on McCain Institute's Human Trafficking Advisory Council. "Partnerships like these take us one step closer to the day when no man, woman or child finds themselves ensnared in modern day slavery," added McCain.

Among the initiatives that will be funded are:

A certification program for service providers who work with runaway and homeless youth, a population that is vulnerable to exploitation.

Enhanced school-based prevention efforts, including teaching children how to avoid victimization, while training educators to identify child trafficking victims.

New multi-disciplinary approaches to eliminate forced labor from global supply chains.

"Youth homelessness is an urgent problem across our country. These children and teenagers are at great risk for human trafficking and other forms of exploitation," said Kristen L. Abrams, McCain Institute's senior program director for combating human trafficking. "To address this critical need, we are working to better equip those serving runaway and homeless young people so that they can help us prevent and end the exploitation of youth in transition," Abrams added.

According to the International Labour Organization, a U.N. agency, human trafficking is among the most widespread crimes in the world. The agency's most recent statistics, measured in 2016, found that an estimated 40.3 million people were in modern slavery, including 24.9 million in forced labor and 15.4 million in forced marriage. Women and girls are disproportionately affected by forced labor, accounting for 99% of victims in the commercial sex industry, and 58% in other sectors. 1

"As a leader in corporate responsibility, MGM Resorts and the hospitality industry have an important role to play in combating human trafficking," said Phyllis A. James, MGM Resorts Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer. "We believe in an interdisciplinary approach to the issue, partnering with law enforcement at all levels, as well as governments, nonprofit social service and other organizations, businesses and communities at large. Our gift to the McCain Institute for research and development of best practices represents another dimension of our efforts."

This donation is another important milestone in MGM Resorts' anti-human trafficking efforts. In March of this year, The MGM Resorts Foundation donated $10,000 each to three nonprofits – the Embracing Project/The Center 4 Peace, SEEDS of Hope and The Rape Crisis Center – that provide services to victims of human trafficking.

MGM Resorts is also an active participant in the Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force, a collaboration led by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department among local, state and federal law enforcement and members of the business, non-profit, faith-based and general communities to coordinate anti-trafficking strategies, share best practices and raise awareness about trafficking prevention and detection.

Further, MGM Resorts trains its security officers and other customer-facing employees across its properties to identify potential trafficking victims and appropriate response. In 2017, the Federal Bureau of Investigation recognized ARIA Resort and Casino Security Department with the Director's Community Leadership Award for Aria's humanistic approach to potential trafficking victims. The award was created in 1990 to honor individuals and organizations for their efforts in combating crime, terrorism, drugs, and violence in America. Visit the FBI website at www.fbi.gov for more details.

And recently, MGM Resorts International affiliate MGM MACAU was named as a top 15 global finalist for the Stop Slavery Award by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the world's biggest news and information provider.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company in 2018 opened MGM COTAI in Macau and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. It also is developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts. The 78,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

About the McCain Institute

Guided by the values that have driven the McCain family for generations of public service, the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University is a non-partisan do-tank dedicated to advancing character-driven, global leadership based on security, economic opportunity, freedom and human dignity-- in the United States and around the world. For more information visit: www.McCainInstitute.org

1 Source: Global Estimates of Modern Slavery: Forced Labour and Forced Marriage, Geneva, September 2017.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-donates-250-000-to-mccain-institute-to-combat-human-trafficking-300642716.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://www.mgmresorts.com

